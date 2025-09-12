Why Texas Longhorns RB Room Could Define Their 2025 Season
For the Texas Longhorns, part of their success in recent years has come from their depth in the running back room. Players have stepped up, ready to take over the mantle when their name is called.
It happened with Jonathan Brooks a few years ago, Quintrevion Wisner last year. Now, with Wisner out, after being expected to share the bulk of the work with CJ Baxter, Steve Sarkisian will spend the next two weeks looking for the 2025 version of those players.
Finding one of the depth options to step up, will not only be vital to their success this season, but to shaping the offense that is still struggling to find their footing under quarterback Arch Manning.
Establishing Themselves
In their week two victory over the Spartans, the game's story was Manning seemingly finding his rhythm after a rough week one loss to defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even on the ground, the Longhorns' signal-caller impressed, running for 23 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Surprisingly, that touchdown run was the Longhorns' only rushing score of the season so far, as that group has struggled to set itself apart early on this season. Baxter ran for 64 yards and a carry, Jerrick Gibson ran for 38 yards on seven carries, and Christian Clark got 21 yards on seven carries.
In the absence of Wisner, whom the Longhorns are cautious about early on, Sarkisian's offense is looking for someone to fill the void left by him in the running back room. While meeting with the media pre-game, Sarkisian gave his thoughts on the depth options and who could fill that role.
"I think the running back position at any level is really important to continue the development of players that maybe aren't the ones that are getting the bulk of the carries in game. Because, as well as we all know, injuries can occur, and guys get forced into action, so you've got to make sure that you're prepping and preparing those guys."
Sarkisian was happy to see some of the depth pieces get in last week and is aware of the role they will play this season and what they want to accomplish. Now, with a matchup against UTEP and one more non-conference matchup against Sam Houston, the Longhorns have a few more weeks to refine their running back room before SEC play begins, and the game intensity ratchets up.
The Longhorns will host UTEP on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT