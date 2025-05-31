Former Longhorns Teammate Helped DeMarvion Overshown Acquiree No. 0 With Cowboys
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown, is gearing up for another season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, this time sporting the number zero. Uncertain he was gonna acquire his new jersey number, Overshown had some help from someone close to the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.
In an interview yesterday, Overshown credited Jones' grandson, Paxton Anderson, with giving the final push to help acquire the number zero.
"Let me know, just let me know, you ain't gotta ask for the number, just let me know If I'm going to be able to get it," Overshown said to Paxton, Per Brandon Loree.
Anderson subsequently said he would contact his mother, Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones-Anderson, to see if Overshown could change his number. Ultimately he was able to switch from 13 to zero.
For four seasons, Anderson was a wide receiver with the Longhorns, appearing in four games in his four-year career. Anderson's time with the Longhorns was from 2020-23 and Overshown's was from 2018-22, a three-year overlap with each other.
Overshown first thought about acquiring the number zero last season, which is when he decided to reach out to Anderson.
"It actually came about that I was gonna have it last December, we just holding...on to the news," Overshown said. "Like I said I'm proud of it and I'm glad I earned it the way I did."
When wearing the number 13, Overshown put up impressive numbers in 2024: 56 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble plus a fumble recovery and one interception. Zero was Overshown's collegiate number when he played five seasons at Texas and earned first team all-Big 12 honors in 2022.
Currently Overshown is dealing with a knee injury, but is expected to make a return by Thanksgiving next season. The young star will look to make an even bigger impact in his sophomore season with the Cowboys, this time with the number zero.