DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
One of the bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys during their disappointing 2024 NFL campaign was breakout star DeMarvion Overshown, who showed flashes of brilliance and was emerging as a true game-changer on defense.
Unfortunately, Overshown went down with a devastating knee injury that brought his breakout year to a screeching halt.
Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
There have been various reports about when Overshown can return to the field, but one timeline that seems to be repeated the most is a return for Thanksgiving. Overshown said that he will "not rush the process," but he hopes to return for the blockbuster showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.
Fans will be counting down the days for Overshown's return, and having him back on the field for the holiday would lift the mood for everyone.
"Whenever they unleash me, I'm going to be ready to go," Overshown noted.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity
It's going to be exciting to see how quickly Overshown can get back to top form after his return, but he has more motivation than ever thanks to the locker room atmosphere Schottenheimer is creating in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season