Texas Longhorns Tight End Recognized as Player to Watch in 2025
As the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns football team prepares to begin he regular season, they look to fill the gaps left by the 12 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Multiple members of the team’s roster have embraced new roles ahead of this season, and some players are new to the program altogether.
Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries accounts for one of these newcomers, and it appears that the bar has been set high for the junior.
Endries named to Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list
Endries joined the Longhorns during this past offseason, and the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. recently announced that he has been named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list.
The Biletnikoff award recognizes the most outstanding FBS receiver each season, regardless of position. Despite the fact that he hasn’t yet played in an SEC game, Endries has made a name for himself within the world of college football.
During his two year tenure at Cal, he recorded 91 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2024, and he finished the season with the third highest number of receiving yards in the conference.
He earned first-team (College Football Network), second-team (The Athletic) and honorable mention (College Football News) Freshman All-America honors for his freshman year efforts, and Cal chose him as their nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2023. The trophy recognizes the most outstanding annual FBS player who started out as a walk-on.
Endries has come a long way since his days as a walk-on. He will start at tight-end for the Longhorns this season, filling the shoes of new Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm.
What’s next for Endries
Being recognized as a member of the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award is a strong look for Endries, but what really matters is whether or not he’s able to prove himself in games this year and make plays when it counts.
The Longhorns’ first test comes on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between the No. 1 and 2 ranked preseason teams has a foundation to be one for the books.
It will give Endries the opportunity to establish himself against strong competition right off the bat. He will also match up against tough SEC opponents later in the season, and it will be interesting to see how he holds up in a conference that’s stronger and more physical than the ACC was.
His performances this season will determine whether or not he earns recognition as a semifinalist for the Billetnikoff Award on Nov. 25. Voting for the winner will take place from Nov. 25-Dec. 6, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 11 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.