Texas Longhorns to Host Elite OT from Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are targeting another elite offensive tackle to their squad during the transfer portal period. With freshman Nick Brooks entering the transfer portal only days ago, it seems as though head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking to add another standout offensive lineman to their roster.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that Mason Barton, who appeared in 17 games at Jackson State, will be taking a visit to Texas this week. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, the tackle would be a massive addition to the Longhorns' offensive line room.

Coaches let’s work ‼️ LT #65 pic.twitter.com/Hc20vqs0J9 — Mason Barton (@mjoshuabarton22) January 13, 2026

When Barton entered the portal earlier this week, he sent out video of his reps at Jackson State, which clearly caught the attention of the Longhorns' coaching staff. The West Memphis, Arkansas native recorded over 900 snaps during his time as a Tiger, and will likely be a high priority for Texas with the transfer portal period coming to a close.

A Dominant Force in the FCS

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barton, who spent two years at Jackson State, was widely regarded as one of the more consistent offensive linemen under head coach T.C. Taylor. From the moment he stepped on campus, the tackle was a forced to be reckoned with to opposing defenses in the Southwest Atlantic Conference.

As a true freshman, Barton appeared in six games for the Tigers and developed positional versatility in a rotating offensive line. He logged snaps at both guard and center which showed that the coaching staff had confidence in his abilities up front. With unique size and strength, it's only natural that he would eventually become a focal point in the offense.

As a sophomore, Barton appeared in 10 games for Jackson State before entering the transfer portal. In 2025, the tackle logged a PFF grade of 58.7, with pass and run-blocking grades of 69.0 and 59.4, respectively.

Tools to Become an SEC Game-Wrecker

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC logo seen on a chain marker during the third quarter of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One of things that stands out about Barton as a prospect is his potential at the Power Four level. With size that trumps even some of the elite tackles in college football, the Jackson State transfer has quickly become one of the more intriguing offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Given the right development, Barton could turn into a massive force in Texas' rushing attack.

Nick Brooks' entry into the transfer portal likely triggered Sarkisian's strong interest in Barton. While the freshman's departure from the program is undoubtedly a loss, it may ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Longhorns. Barton's ability to play multiple positions along the front five could be a difference maker for Texas next season.

