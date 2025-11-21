Texas Longhorns to Host LSU Tigers 5-Star Commit for Recruiting Visit
Steve Sarkisian has already landed two five-star recruits in the class of 2026, and if this weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks goes as planned, he could easily make it a trifecta.
The Burnt Orange will be hosting not only the Razorbacks, but also five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, a hard commit to the LSU Tigers, per Inside Texas. He committed to the Tigers back in June 2024.
Texas had given Anderson an offer shortly before he committed a year and a half ago, but it seems that the lineman could be giving the team another chance.
2026's Best Defensive Lineman
According to 247Sports' rankings, Anderson is the 12th-ranked player in the entire 2026 class, the second-best player out of the state of Louisiana, and the top-ranked defensive lineman.
With Anderson's high expectations, he has received offers from many different elite college football programs, including the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Tennessee Volunteers.
If Anderson decides to switch up his commitment from Death Valley to the Forty Acres, he would be the third five-star recruit out of the 2026 class, joining cornerback Jermaine Bishop out of Willis High School in Willis, TX, as well as quarterback Dia Bell out of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Anderson would also be joining an elite group of defensive line recruits expected to suit up for the Horns next year, which includes James Johnson out of Northwestern High School in Miami, FL, Corey Wells out of Petal High in Petal, MS, and Vodney Cleveland out of Parker High in Birmingham, AL.
With the struggles of the LSU Tigers in recent weeks and the uncertainty of their program after the firing of head coach Brian Kelly, it would be understood if Anderson flipped his decision to a program like Texas that is pretty well set for the long haul.
According to his 247Sports page, during his junior year in 2024, Anderson and the Edna Karr defense held their opposition to 13 points per game during an undefeated 14-0 season that resulted in the school taking home the Louisiana Division I state championship.
His sophomore year in 2023 did not result in a state title, but did see the school go 10-2 and go as far as the state semifinals.
The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks kick off from DKR Saturday afternoon at 2:30, with the game being broadcasted live on ABC.