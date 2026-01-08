Texas Longhorns Land LSU Tigers DT From Transfer Portal

After entering the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams has committed to the Texas Longhorns, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Williams becomes the Longhorns' second transfer commit on its defensive line, joining Arkansas nose tackle Ian Geffrard. After redshirting his freshman season in Baton Rouge, Williams comes to the Forty Acres with four years of eligibility remaining.

He played in four regular season games and the Kinder's Texas Bowl for the Tigers in 2025.

Zion Williams commits to Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A 2025 four-star defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite, Williams was recruited to LSU by former Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, who is now with the New Orleans Saints, and chose the Tigers over offers from 17 other programs. During his recruitment, he took visits to TCU, Arkansas and Texas A&M in addition to LSU.

The Longhorns were one of the teams that offered him during his recruitment, with defensive line coach Kenny Baker labeled as his primary recruiter. Baker got his second chance when Williams entered the transfer portal, and he did not pass it up, bringing him back to the Lone Star State.

At 6-4 and 360 pounds, Williams brings a big, physical presence to the interior of Texas' defensive line. With the exits of Cole Brevard, Travis Shaw and Lavon Johnson, there was a clear hole that Baker and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp needed to fill. They have done so quickly in the portal, bringing in the experience of Geffrard and the potential of Williams.

Though not recording a stat as a Tiger, Williams did appear in the Tigers' regular-season games against Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama, per LSU Athletics. He was able to play in the bowl game against Houston while maintaining his redshirt status.

Back in August, LSU Tigers On SI wrote during fall camp that Williams "quickly showcased impressive physical tools" and "was dominant in 1-on-1's."

In his evaluation of Williams from back in July of 2024, 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described him as a lineman who "projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter who owns physical tools that provide even longer-term upside."

Williams could immediately have an impact in Baker's defensive line room alongside tackles Hero Kanu, Alex January, Maraad Watson, Justus Terry and fellow transfer Geffrard. Texas also has four-star James Johnson joining the roster.

Geffrard and Williams bring a new level of size to the position group under Muschamp.