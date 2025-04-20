Longhorns Country

Longhorns Top 2026 Recruiting Target Schedules Visit With Colorado

A notable Texas Longhorns recruiting target has locked in a new visit.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks at his play sheet against Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks at his play sheet against Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with the number one recruiting class in the country and now, in hopes of going back to back, Sarkisian will need some big names to headline.

Felix Ojo, the number two recruit in the state of Texas, is right in the Longhorns back yard. The Mansfield native has been a top target for not only the horns, but for nearly every top program in the country.

Now, after going on an official visit to Ohio State, Ojo has scheduled an official visit with Deion Sanders in Boulder to check out the Colorado program, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Deion Sander
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ojo told Fawcett he "feels like Deion is changing the game" and is another top-level recruit that likes what primetime is building in Boulder.

This will be another visit upon the list already built by the number two offensive tackle in the country. He has a visit scheduled for Ole Miss, Ohio state, Texas, Michigan, and Oklahoma as well. The highly sought after prospect has been stellar in recruiting camps, garnering high praise for his 'mean streak' while still showing he will continue to grow into his frame.

Dia Bell, the top Longhorns 2026 recruit so far, said he has been recruiting the heck out of Ojo personally. Including at the OT7 Week four event in Dallas, Texas. Bell had this to say, "He is a priority for us in the class. No real pitch, just trying to get to know him and make him feel at home on The Forty. I would love to play with him."

The top Longhorns QB recruit would love to have Ojo protecting him and so would Sarkisian.

