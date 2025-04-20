Longhorns Top 2026 Recruiting Target Schedules Visit With Colorado
The Texas Longhorns finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with the number one recruiting class in the country and now, in hopes of going back to back, Sarkisian will need some big names to headline.
Felix Ojo, the number two recruit in the state of Texas, is right in the Longhorns back yard. The Mansfield native has been a top target for not only the horns, but for nearly every top program in the country.
Now, after going on an official visit to Ohio State, Ojo has scheduled an official visit with Deion Sanders in Boulder to check out the Colorado program, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Ojo told Fawcett he "feels like Deion is changing the game" and is another top-level recruit that likes what primetime is building in Boulder.
This will be another visit upon the list already built by the number two offensive tackle in the country. He has a visit scheduled for Ole Miss, Ohio state, Texas, Michigan, and Oklahoma as well. The highly sought after prospect has been stellar in recruiting camps, garnering high praise for his 'mean streak' while still showing he will continue to grow into his frame.
Dia Bell, the top Longhorns 2026 recruit so far, said he has been recruiting the heck out of Ojo personally. Including at the OT7 Week four event in Dallas, Texas. Bell had this to say, "He is a priority for us in the class. No real pitch, just trying to get to know him and make him feel at home on The Forty. I would love to play with him."
The top Longhorns QB recruit would love to have Ojo protecting him and so would Sarkisian.