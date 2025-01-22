Texas Longhorns Recruiting Class Finishes No. 1 In Final Rivals Rankings
The 2024 football season is officially over, and the hype for the 2025 kickoff is in full swing.
After two seasons ending in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Texas Longhorns look to go further, and with the upcoming freshman class joining the team, they might just do so.
The Texas 2025 recruiting class was named the best in the country per the finalized rankings from Rivals.com. With 25 commits, the future Longhorns average 3.96 stars, tied with Ohio State and LSU. However, the Horns hold more five-star commits than these two -- with four top-ranked players, 16 four-stars and five three-stars, Texas solidified itself as the best in the nation
Joining the Longhorns will be five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry, five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, five-star defensive end Lance Jackson and five-star safety Jonah Williams. Texas also signed the nation's top athlete in Michael Terry III.
The majority of incoming players are homegrown Texas natives, with some representation from states like Florida and Georgia making up the list. All committed players are officially signed with the Longhorns.
“I think that we’ve tried to build quality relationships with the recruits that we are recruiting, so that they understand, hey, when you come to the University of Texas, get used to playing in championship games, get used to preparing for the College Football Playoff,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media in December. “And because of that, maybe we can't sit on the phone with you for two hours and babysit you."
The new Longhorns' first taste of collegiate football will come against no other than national champions Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.
