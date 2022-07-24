ARLINGTON -- Bijan Robinson could sell ice in 30-degree weather and no one would be shocked. At this point, there's very little the junior running back can't do as the face of Texas football.

Rush for 1,000 yards? Check. Be a Heisman contender? Check. A favorite to be drafted in the first round come 2023? Check that too.

Can he win a national title? What about a conference title? Maybe, but he'll need help with that.

As Texas preps for Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era, Robinson is the leading man. He'll be the one people pay admission to see on Saturdays and the name that is constantly brought up on talk radio shows and local programming. When he scores, expect DKR to erupt, shaking the city of Austin to its core.

A lead character or high-profile actor often carries a movie. That's who people flock to the theatre to see. It becomes a classic with the right supporting cast.

Football isn't different. Will Texas become a classic in 2022 with the right supporting cast?

“I’m excited,” Robinson told reporters at Big 12 Media Days. “I know what we’re capable of.”

What is Texas capable of? Seven wins? Eight wins? Eleven and a Big 12 title? Based off the buzz coming from the Forty Acres, that's not the hope for the program in 2022. It's an expectation.

Robinson took defensive line coach Bo Davis' viral rant to heart following a loss to Iowa State. He'll hold his teammates to a higher standard, one set by players and leaders in the locker room. If one doesn't meet the requirements, the transfer portal is wide open for relocation.

The role of leader is expected of Robinson at this point. When asked about expanding his assets in terms of the passing attack, Robinson joked with reporters about not just being the team's top rusher.

“I think I’ve got the best hands on the team,” Robinson said. “I think I have pretty decent hands.”

He might be joking. He might not. Based on last season, only Xavier Worthy could argue that he had better hands when working with both quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

Worthy beat Roy Williams' freshman record with 12 touchdown receptions and almost surpassed the 1,000-yard marker. Robinson finished with 26 catches for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. Of the returning Longhorns, he's third in receiving yards and tied for second in catches.

That can't happen again. Even if Robinson wants to elevate his status as a receiving threat, he can't be finishing top-three in yards or catches.

For Texas to "be back" with Robinson still on the roster, it needs better quarterback play. Card returned for another season, but Thompson elected to transfer to Nebraska. He'll be replaced by highly-touted transfer Quinn Ewers from Ohio State.

The hope is Ewers not only is finally the answer at quarterback in 2022 but also the long-term option. Of course, the long-term could be looking more toward Arch Manning. Much is unknown under center as well. Combined, Card and Ewers have two starts in two years.

Worthy has solidified himself at the team's top receiver. A healthy season from slot option Jordan Whittington likely gives Texas a No. 3 weapon. For the No. 2 role, transfers Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming) or Agiye Hall (Alabama) could be the best bets to earn the title. Perhaps this is the year where sophomore Troy Omeire breaks free.

Neyor has the reps after posting 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Cowboys last season. Hall already knows Sarkisian's offense coming from Tuscaloosa. Omerie, one of the fastest players of the 2020 recruiting cycle, can win at the line of scrimmage and become an easy vertical option downfield.

Is that enough to take the pressure of Robinson being the only player of notice in Austin? No, and Robinson knows it, too.

"If an offensive line can’t get it together, it’s unlikely to do anything great," Robinson said.

Texas' offensive line will be better this fall. It can't get much worse after the 5-7 season. Part of the second-half struggles that led to a six-game losing streak was due to poor decision-making from Thompson and a mixed play design from Sarkisian.

The other half is all on the protection up front.

The Longhorns added several promising prospects in the 2022 class, but it's up to o-line coach Kyle Flood to get them ready for Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. Even the starting five from last year could handle the Warhawks, but Alabama arrives seven days later.

Does anyone think last year's line will give Robinson and the starting quarterback time against Will Anderson and Dallas Turner?

Robinson has already solidified his status in Longhorns' history. In two seasons, he's rushed for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's not a top 10 player in the record books yet, but another season like 2021, he'll find his name along with the greats like Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson, Jamaal Charles and Ricky Williams.

That's not what Robinson wants. He's too much of a team player to care about the individual spotlight or stat line. Modest as can be, he's open to do whatever is asked of him, including being a factor as a blocker in pass protection.

“As I’m getting older, I’m realizing that pass blocking is really one of the most important things that the team needs,” Robinson said. “I’ve been working a lot at pass blocking. That’s been a huge focus for me.”

Actors will win Golden Globes and Academy Awards based off their performances. The movie could flop, but the individual skills on the silver screen outweigh the critics' overall takes.

Robinson is in those same shoes come September. He's up for the awards and hardware as an individual. He's content if he wins the Doak Walker or Heisman.

That's not enough for him. Robinson wants more. The "more" are team-based awards and championships, but he can't carry Texas to Los Angeles alone.

And he shouldn't have to, either.

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter at @MrColeThompson

