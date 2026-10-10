Texas Longhorns Trending to Land Former Clemson Tigers Commit

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of what is fixing to be a championship-level season in Austin.

But while the production on the field remains the primary focus, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns continue to do work on the recruiting trail.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma in Dallas, the Longhorns got some rest during their only bye week of the season, which allowed Sarkisian and the coaching staff to get some important recruiting work done in both the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

Texas Predicted to Land Former Clemson LB Commit RJ Hudson

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian leaves the field at the half during a college football game against Tennessee on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas has received two predictions from 247Sports to land a commitment from former Clemson linebacker commit RJ Hudson, who decommitted from the Tigers on Friday after being committed since June.

A product of Varina High School in Richmond, VA, Hudson is a three-star prospect who stands at 6-2, 215 pounds. He's received offers from teams like Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Maryland and more.

The Longhorns offered Hudson on Sept. 21 and have scheduled a visit with him for Oct. 24 when Texas hosts Ole Miss in Austin, per reports from OrangeBloods.

Last season, he finished with 45 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.

According to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, the potential is clearly there for Hudson.

"Will need to add some power to his assault package in the coming early, but has a chance to be a havoc-creator on Saturdays with his bend and burst," Ivins wrote.

Recapping Texas' 2027 Recruiting Class

Easton Royal during his official visit with the Texas Longhorns | @easton_3k - X

If the Longhorns are able to land a commitment from Hudson, he would join what's already a talented 2027 class for Texas.

Here are some of the current top commits for the Longhorns in the 2027 cycle:

- Easton Royal, WR (5-Star)



- Ismael Camara, OT (5-Star)



- Kasi Currie, DL (4-Star)



- Landen Williams-Callis, RB (4-Star)



- Brock Williams, TE (4-Star)



- Jabarrius Garror, Edge (4-Star)

Royal is arguably the most notable of Texas' current 2027 commits but there's a solid chance the Longhorns could lose him to either LSU or Florida. Fans will have to wait until he officially signs with Texas to feel confident about his future in Austin.

The Longhorns also previously had five-star cornerback John Meredith III in the 2027 class but he reclassified to 2026 and is currently on the roster this season. He's tallied one total tackle so far during his freshman year.

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