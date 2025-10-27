Texas Longhorns 'Very Encouraged' by KJ Lacey as Backup QB to Matthew Caldwell
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could potentially be without quarterback Arch Manning on Saturday at home against No. 9 Vanderbilt after he suffered a concussion in overtime during the win against Mississippi State.
As a result, Matthew Caldwell could be in line to start against the Commodores, though this also means Texas could have a new backup quarterback in the fold.
Four-star true freshman KJ Lacey will have to be ready to step into action at any moment, but in the event he has to, it's clear the players and coaching staff are confident in his ability to produce.
KJ Lacey Practiced With Second-String Offense on Monday
While speaking with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Lacey practiced with the "2s" as Caldwell got starting reps.
"He's a very talented player who's been growing and getting better, so it was fun for us to see him get more reps today," Sarkisian said of Lacey.
He added that Lacey has performed well during scrimmages, saying he's "very encouraged" by what he has seen from the young quarterback.
"Every time we've been in scrimmage settings and things of that nature ... he really performs at a high level. He's a gamer," Sarkisian said of Lacey. "I know what's in there, and so very encouraged by what he's done up until this point."
Lacey made his collegiate debut on Sept. 20 in the win over Sam Houston State, stepping in late with the game in blowout mode. He completed his only pass attempt for seven yards on a throw to wide receiver Rett Andersen.
What KJ Lacey Brings to The Table
Lacey hasn't quite gotten the chance to show Texas fans what he can do in-game, but Sarkisian said that Lacey can do a bit of everything, even when it comes to being a leader.
"He's got a natural feel for passing the ball," Sarkisian said. "He's got a natural feel in the pocket and anticipating throws. He uses his legs really well. ... The more this guy grows within our system, he's going to really elevate his game as he continues to go and that's what he's done.
"He's continued to improve. I do think he's got good rapport, especially with those younger receivers. Those are the guys he throws to a lot, but there's great rapport that he has with those guys. And the ball moves forward when he plays, and he's a lot more vocal guy in those moments on the field than he is off the field."
No. 20 Texas and No. 9 Vanderbilt will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.