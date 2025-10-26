Longhorns Country

Arch Manning's Status vs. Vanderbilt in Doubt After Injury Reports Surface

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had to head to the medical tent after the first play of overtime in the win against Mississippi State.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be without their starting quarterback for one of the biggest home games of the season next week against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning went down on the first play of overtime in Saturday's 45-38 overtime win against Mississippi State in Starkville before being replaced by Matthew Caldwell, who threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V.

Manning went to the medical tent and didn't return after suffering a concussion, per reports from ESPN. On3's Inside Texas was the first to report on Saturday night.

Steve Sarkisian Did Not Provide Injury Update on Arch Manning

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't have an update on Manning's status after the game, instead saying that more information will be available on Monday once the team is back home in Austin.

"We'll find out more when we get back to Austin," Sarkisian said.

Texas will host Vanderbilt Commodores week, who could rise from their No. 10 ranking after a 17-10 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Manning could now have to clear concussion protocol in time or be in danger of missing his first game during his tenure as a full-time starter.

If Manning is unable to go, the keys will be handed to Caldwell, who came up clutch on Saturday in Starkville. Caldwell has proven in limited reps that he's a talented quarterback but it was Manning that delivered career-high numbers against Mississippi State.

Arch Manning Had Career Day Before Injury

Manning finished Saturday's win 29 of 46 passing for a career-high 346 yards along with three touchdowns and one pick. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter for Texas' first points of the game.

Manning's only interception came on a pass that bounced off the hands of Parker Livingstone, who should have made the catch. He also had a few passes dropped by wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Aside from that, Manning played an impressive game and led Texas to an improbable comeback as a result. It wasn't perfect, but Manning showed what he's capable of when both he and his teammates' backs are against the wall.

He faced pressure all night behind a lackluster offensive line but hung in tough and made the throws the Longhorns needed in order to put the comeback together in the fourth quarter.

Texas and Vanderbilt will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

