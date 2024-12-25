Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns are the favorites to advance to the semifinals.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs into the endzone for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) and Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown (47) in the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs into the endzone for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) and Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown (47) in the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns and the Arizona State Sun Devils have only faced each other once in program history.

In 2007, the Longhorns traveled to Arizona to defeat the hosts 52-34. Since then, the two programs haven't met. Now, everything is at stake.

As Texas left the Big 12 Conference after clinching its last championship, the Sun Devils took over. Arizona State dominated with only two losses and won the conference title over Iowa State in its first year. The win earned them the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, with Texas at No. 5.

The Peach Bowl game on New Year's Day will decide who will go through to the semifinals and face the winner of the Oregon vs. Ohio State matchup. The winner will be one step closer to a national championship.

The Longhorns are the favorites to win this clash with betting odds swaying in its favor, but a strong and rested team like Arizona State will be ready to keep a historic season going.

It will be the 2023 Big 12 champions facing the 2024 winners. But the two teams missed each other in the conference by a year.

How to watch No. 5 Texas vs. No. 14 Arizona State:

Gameday: Wednesday, January 1st, 2025

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Arizona State Betting Odds Via DraftKings:

Spread: Texas -13.5 (-115), Arizona State +13.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 52 (-110)

Moneyline: Texas (-550), Arizona State (+410)

