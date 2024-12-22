Texas Longhorns Open as Big Favorites vs. Arizona State Sun Devils in CFP
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have punched their ticket back to Atlanta two weeks after losing in the SEC Championship.
No. 5 Texas took down the No. 12 Clemson Tigers 38-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Austin on Saturday. With the win, the Longhorns advance to the quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they will take on the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils on New Year's Day.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns have opened up as a 13.5-point favorite over Arizona State. The over/under is currently 51.5. Texas' moneyline is -535 while Arizona State's is +400.
With a win, the Longhorns would advance to the Seminfinals in Arlington to face the winner of Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee. But in order to do so, Texas will have to limit Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, who has emerged as one of the most dominant players in college football this season.
Despite being picked to finsh last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils put together a season to remember, winning the conference during their first season in the league. Skattebo was a major reason why, as he heads into the Peach Bowl with 263 carries for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 37 catches for 506 yards and three scores this season. He has seven 100-yard games this season -- highlighted by a 262-yard performance against Mississippi State -- along with four three-touchdown games and eight contests with at least two scores.
No. 5 Texas and No. 4 Arizona State will kick off from Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CT.
