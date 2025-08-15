Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Season Preview: What The Stats Say

The Longhorns will look to start a winning streak against one of their oldest rivals.

JD Andress

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman interact prior to the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman interact prior to the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 2008, the Texas Longhorns will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks back to Austin. This is part of a rivalry renewal that dates back to the 1800s. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 57-23, but the two teams have only matched up seven times since the turn of the century, with Arkansas winning four of those affairs.

Sandwiched between a trip to Athens to play the Georgia Bulldogs on their home turf for the first time in program history and a return of the Texas A&M Aggies to Austin for the first time in 15 years, the Longhorns can't get caught looking in the past or looking ahead, either.

Sam Pittman's team will have the Nov. 22 matchup circled on their calendar and will eagerly await knocking off the Longhorns.

Both Quarterbacks Can Move

Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite last year's matchup being a defense slugfest with limited offensive production, the 2025 matchup could be more of the same with the talented Longhorns defense on the field.

Razorbacks' offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino believes year two of quarterback Taylen Green will be even better than last season, one where he almost broke the school record for the most all-purpose yards by a quarterback.

Part of the allure in Green's game is his ability to use his legs to extend plays and scramble when a play breaks down. Finishing his first season in Fayetteville with eight touchdowns and 602 rushing yards on 156 carries, he was challenging opposing defenses to keep control of.

With an improved offensive line and question marks in the new look receiver room, Green may be given complete control of letting his legs work more than they did last season, which could be trouble if opposing defenses can't keep him in the pocket.

Green won't be the only quarterback on the field with impressive rushing ability, as Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning can move himself. During his limited action in 2024, he rushed for four touchdowns and 115 yards on 28 carries, good for an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.

While the Razorbacks' defense isn't as stout as the Longhorns, both teams must find a way to keep the quarterbacks in the pocket.

Anything Can Happen In A Rivalry

Jaydon Blue, Texas Longhorns
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In their last five matchups in Austin, the Razorbacks have won three, including a 2003 matchup in which the Longhorns were upset 38-28 as the sixth-ranked team in the country.

Both teams will also be coming off brutal and physically demanding road games. The Razorbacks will have visited the top-ten LSU Tigers, and the Longhorns will be fresh off their first trip to Athens. Trying to mentally prepare for a rivalry game will only add to the mix, and the Razorbacks will have to prepare for another road game in another hostile environment.

While all signs point to the Longhorns handling business smoothly, anything can happen in a rivalry game.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

Home/Football