Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Season Preview: What The Stats Say
For the first time since 2008, the Texas Longhorns will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks back to Austin. This is part of a rivalry renewal that dates back to the 1800s. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 57-23, but the two teams have only matched up seven times since the turn of the century, with Arkansas winning four of those affairs.
Sandwiched between a trip to Athens to play the Georgia Bulldogs on their home turf for the first time in program history and a return of the Texas A&M Aggies to Austin for the first time in 15 years, the Longhorns can't get caught looking in the past or looking ahead, either.
Sam Pittman's team will have the Nov. 22 matchup circled on their calendar and will eagerly await knocking off the Longhorns.
Both Quarterbacks Can Move
Despite last year's matchup being a defense slugfest with limited offensive production, the 2025 matchup could be more of the same with the talented Longhorns defense on the field.
Razorbacks' offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino believes year two of quarterback Taylen Green will be even better than last season, one where he almost broke the school record for the most all-purpose yards by a quarterback.
Part of the allure in Green's game is his ability to use his legs to extend plays and scramble when a play breaks down. Finishing his first season in Fayetteville with eight touchdowns and 602 rushing yards on 156 carries, he was challenging opposing defenses to keep control of.
With an improved offensive line and question marks in the new look receiver room, Green may be given complete control of letting his legs work more than they did last season, which could be trouble if opposing defenses can't keep him in the pocket.
Green won't be the only quarterback on the field with impressive rushing ability, as Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning can move himself. During his limited action in 2024, he rushed for four touchdowns and 115 yards on 28 carries, good for an average of 4.1 yards per attempt.
While the Razorbacks' defense isn't as stout as the Longhorns, both teams must find a way to keep the quarterbacks in the pocket.
Anything Can Happen In A Rivalry
In their last five matchups in Austin, the Razorbacks have won three, including a 2003 matchup in which the Longhorns were upset 38-28 as the sixth-ranked team in the country.
Both teams will also be coming off brutal and physically demanding road games. The Razorbacks will have visited the top-ten LSU Tigers, and the Longhorns will be fresh off their first trip to Athens. Trying to mentally prepare for a rivalry game will only add to the mix, and the Razorbacks will have to prepare for another road game in another hostile environment.
While all signs point to the Longhorns handling business smoothly, anything can happen in a rivalry game.