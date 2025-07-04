Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: Early Week 5 Score Predictions
Fresh off a bye week and three non-Power Five opponents, the Texas Longhorns should be well-rested when they take on the Florida Gators to begin SEC play. However, beating the Gators in The Swamp will arguably be one of the team's toughest tests this upcoming season
While last season's contest in Austin resulted in the Longhorns routing the Gators, this one should be different. The stats say both teams have elite offenses, meaning this game should come down to who can get more stops at critical times.
As every SEC conference game is expected to be, this one should be a grueling contest between teams hoping to restore their position atop the college football world. Let's take a look at what our staff predicts for the matchup.
Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Score Predictions
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Longhorns should be plenty rested with many packages in their playbook that they have yet to unveil before this matchup. Many expect this game to come down to who executes better, Arch Manning or DJ Lagway, but I believe the secondaries will dictate this matchup. Due to that, I expect Texas to pull this one out in a thrilling game.
Prediction: Texas 38 , Florida 24
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
Going into The Swamp and pulling out a win against Florida against what is expected to be a game DJ Lagway for the Gators will be no easy task, but even then, I don’t see why the Longhorns won’t come out of Gainesville with another impressive win, staying undefeated after a battle of Heisman Trophy contenders.
Prediction: Texas 31 , Florida 24
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
The Florida Gators were dominated by the Longhorns last season, but this years game should be a different story. Texas has a new quarterback, a revamped offense, but still have one of the best defenses in the country. While I don’t think Florida will win, they should see a good performance in the second season of Gators quarterback DJ Lagway.This will be Texas’ second big contest of the season after facing Ohio State in week one.
Prediction: Texas 35 , Florida 14
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
This one could be harder than we realize, especially given the fact that the game will take place in The Swamp. Stopping DJ Lagway and Jaden Baugh won’t be a walk in the park, and since it’s the Longhorns’ first SEC matchup, I give it a minute for them to establish a rhythm. That being said, I think the Longhorns will power through and outmatch the Gators by the game’s end.
Prediction: Texas 27 , Florida 17
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Coming off a bye the Longhorns should be well rested to walk into Gainesville and take on a Florida Gators team lead by quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators finished the season last season on a good note and should look at lot better when they host Texas. The game should be close but I expect the Longhorns to pull off the victory.
Prediction: Texas 27 , Florida 20
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
This year’s Gators team is much better than the one the Longhorns flattened 49-17 at Darrell K Royal last year. DJ Lagway is set to take a massive step forward after taking over the offense late last season, while the defense should be better as well. Plus, the home-field advantage should work to their favor. That said, the Longhorns should still win this game and start SEC play out on the right foot. It won’t be easy, but they’ll get the job done.
Prediction: Texas 28, Florida 23
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
In their SEC opener, the Longhorns will head to Gainesville to take on Florida in an enticing quarterback matchup between Arch Manning and DJ Lagway. This matchup won’t be easy for Texas. But already heading to Ohio Stadium weeks before, the Longhorns will be ready for the challenge of playing in an intense road environment. Pressuring Lagway defensively and controlling the flow through the run game offensively catapulted Texas to its first conference win of 2025.
Prediction: Texas 30 , Florida 17