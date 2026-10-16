Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

After falling to the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend, the Texas Longhorns need answers and a way back into the win column to avoid the season from spiraling out of control.

Now, with a chance to avenge the loss from last season, head coach Steve Sarkisian will look for his offense to have their best game of the season against the Florida Gators, who have struggled in their own right the last few weeks.

Here is how the Texas Longhorns On SI staff believes the matchup will play out.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is in a bit of a precarious spot after the loss to Oklahoma. They have some obvious issues they need to address. Protection up front, lack of explosives, inefficiencies on offense and special teams, and Arch Manning all need drastic improvements. There is too much talent on this team for it to look like it has the last month.

Sark will have to make some adjustments to how they're doing things if they want to make it to the CFP, and it starts this weekend against a really talented Florida team. If they don't take care of business this weekend, the Longhorns' season could be up in smoke before the end of October.

In the words of Billy Beane in Money Ball: "Adapt or die."

Texas 31, Florida 16

JD Andress

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) and wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A movable object meets a stoppable force this weekend in Austin as the struggling Longhorns' defense gets an opportunity to go against one of the lowest-ranked Power Five defenses in the country. This contest will be all about Arch Manning and that side of the ball, which needs improvement to help the outlook for the season.

They should see improvement, and really, they have no choice but to better than they played as of late.

Texas 35, Florida 17

Zion Trammell

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) intercepts the first pass of the game intended for UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver DJ Allen Jr. (15) ahead of teammates defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) and during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is still searching for its offensive identity after a disappointing effort against Oklahoma. I think Steve Sarkisian will simplify everything for Arch Manning, and the Longhorns will find a rhythm on Saturday. The Texas defense continues to perform at a high level, and the Longhorns get a home victory over the Gators

Texas 24, Florida 13

Carter Long

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) lines up against the Texas Longhorns defense during the second half at Ben Hill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida's offense is elite, but the Texas defense will do enough to keep them at bay. On the other side of the ball, Texas will look to make a statement against a subpar Gators defense.

Texas 36, Florida 21

Phoenix Haigis

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas enters this game against the Gators wanting revenge for last season’s loss. The question now becomes, will the emotions coming in be a strength or weakness for Steve Sarkisian’s team? While the focus should be on the problems that we’re shown in the Oklahoma loss, I predict that Texas will get in the way of itself again, not enough to lose, but enough to come out of another game with more questions than answers.

Texas 24, Florida 20

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas needs a bounce-back after their poor efforts at the Cotton Bowl as they take on a Florida team that is in the same boat. The Longhorns return to winning ways despite a close battle with the Gators, as Texas continues to work through its offensive inconsistencies.

Texas 27, Florida 20

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