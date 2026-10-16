2027 NFL Draft: Scout’s Take on Arch Manning, Plus Will Echoles Critiques EA Sports Portrayal

Will Echoles had two issues with EA SPORTS College Football 27.

Ole Miss’s star defensive tackle wasn’t happy with his initial 92 rating, but that eventually corrected itself thanks to the dominant start in his junior season. He practically forced the video game operators to raise his rating to 94 after pushing around LSU’s offensive line last month.

But that wasn’t good enough because Echoles considers himself at least a 95. Many NFL draft evaluators would agree; he’s viewed as a top-15 prospect and the consensus top player at his position.

But Echoles said he’d let bygones be bygones if someone at EA Sports could remove the knee braces his character wears in the video game. The 20-year-old isn’t even legally allowed into bars, but for whatever reason, his character wears equipment meant for gray-bearded NFL veterans who are known as “unc” in the locker room. Echoles is technically an uncle with three nephews and two nieces, but that’s beside the point. The knee braces have to go.

“I’ve never worn knee braces in a game,” Echoles said. “I was like, ‘Bro, that looks crazy.’”

Perhaps the video game creators wanted to find a unique way to highlight Echoles’s maturity. After all, it’s one of his best traits on and off the field, one he was forced to embrace as a freshman who saw limited snaps playing behind Walter Nolen III, the Cardinals’ 2025 first-round pick, and JJ Pegues, the Raiders’ sixth-round selection last year.

“I’ve never worn knee braces in a game. I was like, ‘Bro, that looks crazy.’” Will Echoles

However, watching from the sidelines for most of his first season in Oxford wasn’t easy for someone as competitive as Echoles. He searched for motivation to prove doubters wrong, including those who refused to label him a five-star recruit coming out of Houston, Miss.

But without seeing the field, Echoles had to find other ways to improve. He did so by watching Pegues, an Oxford native, constantly give back to the community and embrace being a leader. He also noticed how Nolen became a disruptive force on game days, too.

“I didn’t realize until last year, when I started playing a lot, how much I wasn’t ready for that moment,” Echoles said. “I couldn’t do anything but learn from those guys. They set the example for how to be a pro.”

Echoles admitted it can be difficult to ignore the extra attention this season and what could be waiting for him if he decides to declare for the upcoming NFL draft. But again, he’s looking to use it as fuel. He didn’t like that he got more praise than usual for his stellar performance against his old coach’s new team, Lane Kiffin’s LSU. Oddly, he saw more one-on-one matchups than usual in Ole Miss’s 32–24 victory over the Tigers.

“People act like they were surprised by what I did,” Echoles said. “But honestly, everything I did in the game, I did in practice. I’ve been that caliber of player since I’ve been here. It’s just … when I get my one-on-ones in the games, that’s the result.”

From a football perspective, it should all work out for Echoles. He has proven enough to NFL evaluators, checking all the boxes as a 6'3", 315-pound game-wrecker who’s excellent against the run and offers plenty of pass-rushing upside. Still, he doesn’t plan to let up in upcoming games against Missouri, Texas, Auburn and Georgia.

Echoles is also looking forward to giving back to his communities in Mississippi during the holiday season. Last year, he did a turkey drive for Thanksgiving and a toy drive around Christmas. In May, he started The Will Foundation, which includes a $1,000 scholarship for a recent high school graduate in need of funds for college. Echoles learned the importance of giving back from his mother, Regina Lyles-Echoles, who recently invited the entire Ole Miss defensive line to her home for a feast on her son’s birthday, including steak and salmon.

Will Echoles comes from a big family with five siblings. He has three older brothers, one older sister, and his twin sister is also an Ole Miss student. He’s also a cousin with Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Soon Echoles will join his cousin in the NFL, but he still has a soft spot for baseball. In his words, he was strictly a first baseman but mostly played designated hitter, and as a batter, he had just two options: hit the ball really far or strike out.

“Sometimes, I’d hit it in the gap, get me a little double,” Echoles said. “I could have played somewhere if I really tried.”

Echoles said he regrets giving up baseball before his senior year of high school. He was worried about getting hurt and prioritized football, but it all worked out. Last year, he and his close friend started a youth travel baseball team. Whenever he has time, Echoles coaches the players on the 12U team, which includes his oldest nephew.

“We were in their position at one point in our lives,” Echoles said. “I know how they think. I just give them words of encouragement. It also builds character, just showing them they can do it if they put their mind to it.”

Echoles is a coach, uncle, community leader and a dominant player. He does it all … and he deserves a 95 rating.

WEEK 7 RISERS AND FALLERS

RISERS

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The scouts who didn’t give up on Sellers finally got their “I told you so” moment. The South Carolina signal-caller flashed his NFL potential in the Gamecocks’ win over Florida, but more importantly, he improved his accuracy and showed command of the pocket. He went 23-of-35 for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

It got so bad for Sellers that there were reports that he might be benched. If he can build on that bounce-back performance, he might work his way back to being a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick. If he doesn’t, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him come back for a fifth collegiate season.

Devan Thompkins, edge, Alabama

Thompkins will likely move up on my next big board after some recent conversations I had regarding the USC transfer. He might not be a better prospect than Yhonzae Pierre because he’s a polished edge rusher. He may not be a better athlete than Pierre, but Thompkins could be the kind of player who quickly works his way into a starting role and holds it for years. He also offers defensive line versatility as a bigger edge rusher at 6'5", 300 pounds.

Sahir West, edge, UCLA

West is quickly becoming the star player of the Bruins’ ferocious defense. The James Madison transfer has been a weekly disruptor, and he dominated Oregon at times last week. He has an enticing size at 6'3", 279 pounds.

FALLERS

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has thrown for 1,122 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

I checked in with a scout to see if Manning’s physical gifts are still enticing despite the erratic performances. (The college junior once again had misfires and poor mechanics in the loss against Oklahoma.) What I was told was Manning’s traits can no longer outweigh the bad play. However, someone also mentioned that maybe Manning isn’t in the right system with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. That why I still think a team will take a chance on him early in the draft because I’m sure there’s a coach out there who believes they can fix him. Still, it’s a bad look that Manning has regressed in his fourth season.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy received first-round buzz after a breakout sophomore season, but he hasn’t been on the field this season due to a leg injury that he sustained when he was shot at a concert. He might return to the practice field later this month, but coach Eli Drinkwitz hasn’t provided more details about when he’ll get his star running back.

Dylan Raiola, QB, Oregon

Raiola’s draft stock quickly crashed after his dreadful performance against UCLA, and he’ll likely be returning for another collegiate season. He can make NFL-level throws, but that won’t help much unless he adds mobility to evade pressure. Raiola faced little pressure in his impressive performance against USC.

GAMES THAT COULD IMPACT THE DRAFT

Ohio State at Indiana, Noon ET Saturday

Many future NFL stars will be on the field for this one. Potential first-round wide receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh will face a stout Ohio State defense led by safety Jaylen McClain, who may be a Day 2 prospect.

This could also be a good opportunity for the quarterbacks to move up draft boards. It’s tough to gauge Julian Sayin’s stock because stud wideout Jeremiah Smith often makes him look good. As for Josh Hoover, he has had some ups and downs in his first season with the Hoosiers, with the sluggish Northwestern performance coming to mind.

Missouri at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

This one will be all about the quarterbacks and perhaps a revenge game for Austin Simmons, who lost his starting job at Ole Miss to Trinidad Chambliss. They were NFL draft afterthoughts while competing on the same team last year. Now both have a good chance to hear their names called early.

Arizona State at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Sun Devils have two intriguing wide receivers, Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. The Red Raiders’ strong defense will test them. This defense lacks David Bailey this year, but defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr. has Day 2 potential. Also, Texas Tech might have something in tight end Terrance Carter Jr.

Notre Dame at BYU, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Finally, the Fighting Irish’s enticing draft prospects will get their first test of the season against a top-ranked team. Keep tabs on quarterback CJ Carr and cornerback Leonard Moore, two players who could be drafted in the top 12. Edge rusher Boubacar Traore and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are also worth watching.

Unfortunately, running back LJ Martin isn’t expected to play for BYU due to injury. But there’s some NFL potential on the Cougars’ defense, including safety Faletau Satuala.

Oklahoma State at Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Oklahoma State has become must-watch TV thanks to quarterback Drew Mestemaker’s rise. He’s been on a heater ever since his rocky season debut against Tulsa. There’s real chatter that he could be the first quarterback selected in the draft. As a cliffhanger, stay tuned for my quarterback rankings next week. Mestemaker might be at the top if he performs well against a stout Houston defense, which has cornerback prospect Jalen Mayo.