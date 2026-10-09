Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Who Wins and Why?
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One of the most exciting rivalries in all of college football, supported by the best atmosphere and stadium background in the sport, is ready to get underway in week six of the season.
The Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners, the 122nd all-time meeting in the Red River Rivalry, features a script flipped from last year's matchup, with the Longhorns as the top-ranked team and the Sooners limping into the matchup in hopes of saving the season.
It is well known that anything can happen in a rivalry game, no matter what a team's record looks like. So what does the Texas Longhorns On SI staff believe will happen in the meeting?
Matt Galatzan
This has the potential to be one of the uglier versions of the Red River Rivalry we have seen in recent years. Both teams have elite defenses, and both teams have struggled offensively. The difference, however, is that the Texas offense has simply been inefficient, and can be fixed - especially after a bye week.
Oklahoma's, meanwhile, is broken, battered, and bruised. I do not see how this Sooners team finds any offensive success against Texas, unless John Mateer turns into Cam Newton overnight. I think it's a defensive contest, and Texas pulls away in the fourth quarter for a double-digit win. It also keeps Oklahoma's touchdown drought alive for three straight years.
Texas 24, Oklahoma 9
JD Andress
The Texas Longhorns are still looking for a spark on offense, and going against the Oklahoma Sooners' defense doesn't provide any cushion for that. Thankfully, the Sooners' offense is one-dimensional, struggling to run on the ground, putting the Longhorns defense in a perfect position to once again take over the game.
The Longhorns need to avoid turning the ball over, and Arch Manning should be able to do enough to get another win in the series.
Texas 28, Oklahoma 13
Zion Trammell
This year's edition of Texas-Oklahoma highlights the defenses. The Longhorns and Sooners are both top-five in the SEC in points allowed. Field position and the turnover battle could decide this game. If Texas finds its offensive rhythm and Arch Manning protects the ball, it will be difficult for Oklahoma's offense to keep up.
I predict Cam Coleman gets fully unleashed on Saturday and the Longhorns win their third consecutive Red River Rivalry.
Texas 20, Oklahoma 10
Phoenix Haigis
After being activated for the game against Tennessee dealing with a lower-leg/ankle injury. Texas running back Hollywood Smothers didn’t play in a single snap, clearly being cautious to not reaggravate the injury.
Now, with the bye week, Smothers has had two weeks to get back to full health for the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. With the assumption that Texas will be leading for the majority of this game, Texas’ RB1 should have plenty of opportunities to do what he hasn’t done so far this season and rush for over 100 yards.
Texas 27, Oklahoma 6
Carter Long
The Sooners' defense is very good, and their offense has weapons, Texas' run defense is going to feast on early downs and make John Mateer's life miserable. Expect a somewhat sloppy game with at least three combined turnovers.
Texas 26, Oklahoma 17
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.