No. 7 Texas vs. Florida: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report, and More

The Texas Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season last weekend after falling to their bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, and are now looking to avoid that loss defining the year.

Returning home, the Longhorns will host the Florida Gators, whom they lost to last season, and get the train back on track for 2026.

Here is how to watch the exciting SEC matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Florida

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns 4-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Florida Gators 4-2 (2-2 in SEC)

No. 1 Texas Longhorns 4-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Florida Gators 4-2 (2-2 in SEC) What: Third SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, fifth for the Gators

Third SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, fifth for the Gators When: Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Gators finished the year 4-8 and, halfway through the season, fired head coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 start.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Gators finished the year 4-8 and, halfway through the season, fired head coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 start. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 3-1-1, and the two programs have only met twice since 1941.

Meet the Coaches

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall watches warm up before taking on South Carolina before an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jon Sumrall, Florida: This is year one of Sumrall as the Gators head coach, and after getting off to a hot start, the program has suffered back-to-back losses. He arrives in Gainesville after spending two seasons as the Tulane head coach, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 52-21 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -10.5 (-115), Florida +10.5 (-105)

Texas -10.5 (-115), Florida +10.5 (-105) Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 15 report.

Texas players listed PROBABLE : DL Justus Terry, OL Jordan Coleman

DL Justus Terry, OL Jordan Coleman Texas players listed OUT: WR Kaliq Lockett, OL Jaydon Chatman

Florida players listed QUESTIONABLE : WR Vernell Brown III, WR Bailey Stockton, QB Aaron Philo

WR Vernell Brown III, WR Bailey Stockton, QB Aaron Philo Florida players listed OUT: RB Duke Clark

What to Know About the Gators

After a red-hot start to the season, including flying up the top-25 rankings after throttling the Ole Miss Rebels, the Gators are back to being unranked, after being throttled themselves as of late.

The Gators have one of the best offenses in the country, ranking top-15 in points per game and yards per game, but struggle on defense, ranking lower than 110th in opponents' points per game and yards per game.

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