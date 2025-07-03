Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
When the Texas Longhorns travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators, Steve Sarkisian's team will be fresh off a bye week, meaning an extra week of preparation as they kick off SEC play.
Starting off on the right foot will be pertinent for the Longhorns, especially Arch Manning, who will be in his first full season as the team's signal caller. While at the time of writing this, it is impossible to know if the team will still be undefeated, none of it matters when it comes to their SEC record.
I recently wrote about the Florida players to watch, but here are three keys to victory for the Longhorns as the two teams will match up in Gainesville on Oct. 4th.
Don't Let DJ Lagway Beat You Deep
This is a two-part key to victory. Part one is limiting DJ Lagway to stay in the pocket, who, prior to a hamstring injury, was a mobile quarterback who could buy time and extend plays as needed. The Lone-Star native averaged 10 yards per pass attempt last season and completed 19 of his 36 deep pass attempts (20+ yards) for 733 yards and five touchdowns. PFF named him the top deep ball passer returning in 2025, and his 52.8 adjusted completion percentage on deep throws leads all returning conference quarterbacks.
The second part of this puzzle is generating pressure on the offensive line. The Gators improved their offensive line last season, allowing 19 fewer sacks than the season before. They finished second in the SEC, only allowing 13 total during conference play. The Longhorns only had one sack against them last season, and Lagway didn't play in the game.
Not allowing Lagway to get comfortable in the pocket keeps Sarkisian's team in control and prevents the matchup from becoming a shoot-out.
Exploit The Secondary
On defense, Billy Napier's squad is one of the best in the country, especially on the defensive line and at the linebacker position. According to PFF, no cornerback or safety on last season's team is ranked higher than number 250, with all of them returning, it's not expected for many of them to have drastically improved in one season.
In SEC play, the Gators' defense ranked 12th in opponents' passing yards per game (249.8). While the group did finish in the top three in interceptions with nine, Arch Manning will be able to throw over the top, given he is allowed the time in the pocket.
Control The Flow Of The Game
Despite the Longhorns battering Florida 49-17, the Gators controlled the time of possession 32:06-27:54.
With DJ Lagway expected to play in this game and the team's two-headed monster backfield, the Longhorns need to control not only the time of possession but also the flow of the game.
Jumping out to a big lead early and making Lagway throw to his receivers, which are the weakest part of their offense, will help. If Florida can string together long, grinding drive running the ball, the Longhorns will be forced to beat not only Napier's squad but also the clock.