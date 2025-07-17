Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
On Oct. 18, the Texas Longhorns head to Kroger Field after what will be to be two hard-fought contests against the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners to open Southeastern Conference play.
The matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats seems likely to happen with the Longhorns' high in the AP Poll rankings and the Wildcats' reeling from a difficult start to their SEC schedule.
For their trip to Lexington to not result in an upset that would derail their College Football Playoff hopes, the Longhorns need to play their brand of football. Here are three keys to victory for Texas:
Don't let the crowd get involved
Kroger Field is not one of the SEC's loudest or biggest stadiums, nowhere near, but that does not mean it can't play a factor.
Texas will head to much more disruptive road environments earlier in the season when they play in Ohio Stadium and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, meaning Kentucky's home crowd should not overwhelm the Longhorns.
But to give Wildcat fans little chance to have an impact early in the game would be even better. Texas did this pretty well last season in their two toughest road trips against Michigan and Texas A&M -- they led both 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to multiple scores in the second.
The Longhorns are capable to open a game in control through defensive pressure and a bruising run game. They do that in Lexington and there may be no coming back for Kentucky.
Let Arch Manning do his thing
Texas' new permanent starter should be battle tested by the time the Kentucky game arrives on the schedule. Therefore, this key to victory is more pointed towards the offensive line, who will be facing a Wildcat defensive front with a batch of newcomers ready to make an impact against high-caliber opponents.
That group is headlined by four-star transfers Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, David Gusta and Kam Olds, each who have seasons of collegiate football under their feet. Sturdiness in the trenches for Texas would grant Manning some comfortability to Manning and give him an opportunity to break down what should be an improved Kentucky defense.
Texas' run game is what led the way in the Longhorns' three-score win over Kentucky at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium last year. With a less-polished offensive line group than in 2024, time will tell if Texas will be capable of repeating that type of dominance on the ground. Either way, letting Manning do his thing could be all the difference needed to leave with a win.
Don't allow explosive plays
Seventh-year senior quarterback Zach Calzada, who threw for the fifth-most yards in FCS last season at Incarnate Word, is expected to be Kentucky's starter in 2025. Calzada averaged 37.7 pass attempts and 270 yards per game, collecting 35 passing touchdowns across the 14-game season. In other words, Calzada is not afraid to sling the football far and often.
With downfield speed around him in the form of wide receivers Kendrick Law, Ja'Mori Maclin, J.J. Hester and others, Calzada will have options on the deep ball in 2025.
Texas has to make sure to keep pass-catchers in front of them and prevent game-changing plays from happening on their watch. Explosive plays can be a recipe to big upsets -- Texas wants to keep that out of the game narrative against Kentucky.