Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats Live Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky.

Payton Blalock

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, on the road in the Bluegrass State. 

With the momentum of a major upset against the Oklahoma Sooners to propel them into this matchup, the Longhorns look to extend their conference record to 2-1.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, have established an overall record of 2-3 so far in 2025, and they have yet to accumulate a win against a conference opponent this season.

Whether or not they will be able to do so on their own turf against this Texas team will be revealed tonight in Lexington. 

After a shaky start, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to continue his upward trajectory and help his team get another win under their belts. With many eyes looking to see what he does next, the redshirt sophomore must keep his composure and settle into a rhythm on the field.

Although the betting odds lean in favor of the Longhorns, night games on the road in the SEC never promise easy victories. Each team has something to prove, and tonight will be their opportunity to do so.

Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway:

Kentucky receives the opening kick.

First Quarter

The Wildcats are able to string together 59 yards on 11 plays, but a fourth down stop for the Longhorns ultimately results in a turnover on downs on the Texas 16-yard line.

change of possession

After facing a potential three-and-out situation, Manning records a 14-yard run to keep the drive alive. That being said, the Longhorns can't achieve another first down, and a series of Texas penalties on their punting play allows the Wildcats to start with the ball on their 32-yard line.

change of possession

Running back Dante Dowdell opens the drive with a 9-yard run, but a series of incomplete passes from quarterback Cutter Boley to Hardley Gilmore IV forces the Wildcats to punt from their 41-yard line.

change of possession

Although the drive has some promsing moments, the Longhorns are ultiamtley only able to move to their 45-yard line from their 13-yard line. The score remains even at 0, and Texas punts after six plays.

change of possession

Second Quarter

feed

Published |Modified
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Football