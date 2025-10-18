Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats Live Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, on the road in the Bluegrass State.
With the momentum of a major upset against the Oklahoma Sooners to propel them into this matchup, the Longhorns look to extend their conference record to 2-1.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, have established an overall record of 2-3 so far in 2025, and they have yet to accumulate a win against a conference opponent this season.
Whether or not they will be able to do so on their own turf against this Texas team will be revealed tonight in Lexington.
After a shaky start, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to continue his upward trajectory and help his team get another win under their belts. With many eyes looking to see what he does next, the redshirt sophomore must keep his composure and settle into a rhythm on the field.
Although the betting odds lean in favor of the Longhorns, night games on the road in the SEC never promise easy victories. Each team has something to prove, and tonight will be their opportunity to do so.
Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway:
Kentucky receives the opening kick.
First Quarter
The Wildcats are able to string together 59 yards on 11 plays, but a fourth down stop for the Longhorns ultimately results in a turnover on downs on the Texas 16-yard line.
change of possession
After facing a potential three-and-out situation, Manning records a 14-yard run to keep the drive alive. That being said, the Longhorns can't achieve another first down, and a series of Texas penalties on their punting play allows the Wildcats to start with the ball on their 32-yard line.
change of possession
Running back Dante Dowdell opens the drive with a 9-yard run, but a series of incomplete passes from quarterback Cutter Boley to Hardley Gilmore IV forces the Wildcats to punt from their 41-yard line.
change of possession
Although the drive has some promsing moments, the Longhorns are ultiamtley only able to move to their 45-yard line from their 13-yard line. The score remains even at 0, and Texas punts after six plays.
change of possession
Second Quarter