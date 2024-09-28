DeAndre Moore Extends Lead Going into HT: Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN --In July 2021, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners were announced to move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. After three years of excitement, the day has come.
If a Texas fan back then heard their Horns would be going into the league as the top-ranked team in the nation, no one would believe it, but here they are. No. 1 Texas (4-0) is just minutes away from hosting Mississippi State (1-3) at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.
With first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers out for the game, the pressure will be on redshirt freshman Arch Manning to take on the Bulldogs and secure the first SEC win for the Longhorns.
"Offensively they've got this incredible amount of skill, they're playing really good (football) up front," Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said. "Regardless of who the QB is going to be, both those guys have the ability to run the offense the way Sark wants them to and then they're very very aggressive from a team standpoint, so again it's a football team that's playing as a good as anybody in the country."
Though each game in the Southeastern Conference is meaningful, Sarkisian and the Horns are approaching this opener as usual.
"Business as usual," Sarkisian said. "We believe in our formula for success and what that looks like. We respect this is our first SEC game at home and we're going to embrace that side of it, but that's not going to affect the way we prepare for the game."
Follow along for live updates:
Mississippi State starts with the ball.
FIRST QUARTER:
Mississippi State's first drive ended scoreless after seven minutes. Texas defense stood tall at kick off.
change of possession
DeAndre Moore crosses the end zone but the touchdown doesn't count.
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Jaydon Blue makes the 1-yard rush touchdown. Bert Auburn makes his first SEC kick and it's good.
Texas 7, Mississippi State 0
change of possession
The Longhorn defense deflects a throw from true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. Three and out.
change of possession
Jaydon Blue fumbles on the third down and Mississippi State recovers it on the -21.
change of possession
First down Mississippi State as Arkansas State transfer Seydou Traore picks up 15 yards.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
Texas gets the ball back after a Van Buren incomplete pass on the 20.
change of possession
The Longhorns are forced to a 22 yard punt.
change of possession
Incomplete pass for the Bulldogs, big recovery for Texas safety Michael Taaffe.
FIELD GOAL: Kyle Ferrie puts Mississippi State on the board with a 45-yarder.
Texas 7, Mississippi State 3
change of possession
Arch Manning throws to Johntay Cook II but Cook drops it.
change of possession
False start and five yard penalty for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs make it to the red zone.
FIELD GOAL: Ferrie makes it a one point game.
Texas 7, Mississippi State 6
change of possession
TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: DeAndre Moore gets a good one from Arch Manning.
Texas 14, Mississippi State 6
change of possession
END OF FIRST HALF
Texas to receive second half kickoff.