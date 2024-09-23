Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State
Texas fans have waited three years, two months, and now, just five more days for its first SEC football game after originally learning about the planned move in June of 2021.
Now, the Longhorns are counting down the days and hours before they can host the Mississippi State Bulldogs, one of the original members of the historic conference, entering the game as a lofty 38.5-point favorite.
The Bulldogs have had a rocky start to their season, entering the year 1-3, its worst four-game start since 2008, disregarding the 2020 Covid season when they didn’t play out of conference. Mississippi State has yet to win a game against an FBS opponent, earning its sole victory in week one against FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky. The team, led by first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, has been outscored by 48 in its last three games
Even still, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that the road ahead is not easy, no matter who the opponent is when playing against SEC teams.
“Probably the biggest thing about this conference, that really should be important in every conference, but in this league, it seems like it's even more important is the mental intensity needed to compete every single week,” Sarkisian said. “This league is challenging in that way from top to bottom, that you have to have the right mental intensity throughout the week in your preparation so that you can put your best foot forward on every Saturday.”
Lebby is someone that is familiar with this Texas program, having spent the last two seasons as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. In his final season with the program, Oklahoma had the 4th highest-scoring offense in the nation and defeated the Longhorns off of a fantastic game from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a position Lebby specifically worked with on the Sooners.
“Ton of respect for Coach Lebby, he knows Texas football well from his time in the Big 12,” Sarkisian said. “(He’s a) very innovative offensive guy, they've got really good wideouts to where they're a dangerous team that way.”
The Bulldogs are 0-1 in SEC play, having already dropped a game to the Florida Gators at home last week, 45-28. Mississippi State is far from the strongest team in the conference, holding the worst scoring defense in the conference and allowing nearly five yards per rush and completions on over 70% of passes.
To rub salt in the wound, the Bulldogs will now be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen, whose shoulder injury in last week’s game will make him miss the rest of the season. Lebby will need to turn to the inexperienced freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. to turn around the season, and that has to start with a great showing against the Longhorns.
With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers still questionable for Saturday’s game, there is a chance fans see a clash between two backups in Austin, but either way the Longhorns will need a strong week of practice to prepare for their first-ever SEC matchup.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2024 Record: 1-3, 0-1 in SEC Conference Play
Head Coach: Jeff Lebby
Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Michael Van Buren Jr.
2024 stats: Completed eight of 13 passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns.
Rushing: RB Johnnie Daniels
2024 stats: 32 attempts for 158 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Receiving: WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
2024 stats: 22 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdown.
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: S Isaac Smith - 51 total, 19 solo, 32 assisted
Sacks: LB Branden Jennings and DL Kalvin Dinkins - one each
Interceptions: CB Elijah Cannon - one INT