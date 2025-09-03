How to Watch, Betting Odds for Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State
After a disappointing second straight loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns had to say goodbye to their No. 1 AP ranking, hand it over to the reigning national champions, and slide down the list to No. 7, none of which was on the team's mind when they loaded the bus for Columbus.
Now, quarterback Arch Manning and the Horns will look to rebuild their confidence as they return home to the Forty Acres to take on the San Jose State Spartans of the NCAA's Mountain West Conference, who are also 0-1 on the year after suffering a 16-14 defeat at the hands of Central Michigan.
Texas is the heavy favorite, but they should still watch out for the Spartans and their offense, or else the Longhorns could be shocked with an 0-2 record to start the same season that they were already predicted to be national champions.
How to Watch Texas vs. San Jose State
The San Jose Spartans are led on the field by quarterback Walker Eget, who completed 24 of 43 attempted passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the season opener.
The Spartans' biggest playmaker on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage was wide receiver Danny Scudero, who reeled in nine receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.
As for the defensive side, it seemed like every player at Central Michigan was being tackled by linebacker Jordan Pollard, who recorded 15 total tackles last Friday.
The Spartans will be led into battle by head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who led the team to a 7-6 season last year after starting 4-1, which culminated in a five-overtime thriller against South Florida in the Hawaii Bowl that saw the team take a close 41-39 loss.
The Longhorns are the lone SEC team that the Spartans are expected to face in the 2025 season, and here is how you can tune in to the matchup between the two teams as the action unfolds this Saturday.
How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025
- Game Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. San Jose State Betting Odds Via ESPN Bet
- Spread: Texas -36.5 (-110), San Jose State +36.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 47.5 (O EVEN, U -120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER