Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Way-Too-Early Preview
After 15 long years of waiting, one of college football's most historic rivalries is returning to the state capital of Texas, the Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies.
After the rivalry was renewed last year at Kyle Field for the first time in 13 years, the two Lone Star schools will now clash inside the walls of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, their first meeting in the Forty Acres since 2010, when the Aggies squeaked by with a narrow 24-17 victory.
In a perfect world, this game will have massive playoff implications, similar to last year's matchup.
Texas Leads the All-Time Matchup by a Massive Amount
Of the 119 meetings that the Longhorns and Aggies have had on the gridiron together, the Longhorns have won 77 of them, and the two teams have tied five times in the rivalry's 131-year history.
Last year's contest in College Station wasn't much scoring-wise between the two teams, but was a memorable night for the Longhorns, as running back Quintrevion Wisner took the ball 33 times on the ground for 186 yards, making up a large portion of Texas' 243 rushing yards on the night.
Arch Manning ran in a 15-yard score, and Quinn Ewers found running back Jaydon Blue in the back corner of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown as the Longhorns emerged victorious by a score of 17-7 and punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The teams this year will look slightly different this year, as the Longhorns will have Arch Manning as their full-time signal caller and both team's wide receiver options will also be different, with wideout Ryan Wingo and tight end Jack Endries expected to lead the passing attack for the Burnt Orange after Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm, and Isaiah Bond all found homes in the NFL.
The Aggies finished 8-5 in their first year under head coach Mike Elko, their loss to the Longhorns ending a tumultuous final stretch in the regular season that saw them lose three of their final four games after winning seven in a row at one point.
Not to mention, the Aggies have lost three remarkable defenders to the NFL, but still hold top defensive talent in linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams, as well as cornerback Bryce Anderson.
The Longhorns and Aggies are set to kick off Friday, November 28, from DKR.