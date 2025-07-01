Peyton Manning Gives Major Praise To Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been impressing many in the football world since committing to the Longhorns, both collegiate and football players and analysts alike.
Among those? Five-time NFL MVP and legendary Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
And for those that don't know, yes, that is Arch's uncle.
Manning Praised His Nephew And Numerous Other SEC Quarterbacks
While hosting a camp at the Manning Passing Academy, "The Sheriff" shared his positive thoughts on the performance of Arch and some of the other top quarterbacks in the college football realm today.
Manning would take to The Pat McAfee Show to give his thoughts on what he saw at the Academy.
“I’m excited to watch Arch play,” Manning said. “He threw the ball really well at the camp. He and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU quarterback) at our three throwing expeditions really threw the ball well. All the quarterbacks throw the ball well. It’s impressive. They make throws that I can’t even think about making. Arch made a throw the other day that I’d have to hit the cutoff man to get the ball to the actual receiver.”
Arch was able to show off his accuracy in his two starts, completing 61 of his 90 passes attempted for 939 yards, to go along with nine passing touchdowns.
Contrary to his legendary uncle, Manning was also skillful in tucking the ball and running, taking off for 108 yards and four additional touchdowns.
In his first full season as the starter in Baton Rouge after Jayden Daniels went on to the NFL, Nussmeier showed that he was just as capable of leading the Tigers' offense, completing 337 of 525 passes for 4,052 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Nussmeier also led the Tigers to a 44-31 victory over the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl after completing 24 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Another quarterback that earned Manning's praise was South Carolina's sophomore signal caller LaNorris Sellers, who led the Gamecocks on a torrential second half, using his dual-threat abilities to his advantage.
Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 674 yards and seven additional touchdowns, including a remarkable 166-yard rushing performance in the team's regular season finale against the Clemson Tigers, which led to a clutch 17-14 win.
All three quarterbacks are projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with Manning the current favorite to go first overall.