Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
The final Friday night in the month of November marks the return of one of college football's fiercest rivalries to one of the most well-known college football venues in the country, the Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The rivalry returns to the state capital of Austin for the first time since the 2010 season, where the Aggies escaped with a 24-17 win at DKR.
However, that was A&M's most recent win on the field against the Longhorns, as the Horns will be looking to score their third consecutive win over their rivals after winning the 2011 and 2024 editions.
What Does Texas Need to Do to Win?
As the Horns come into the 2025 as the favorites to win the national championship, the Aggies will be coming into Austin with a vengeance and looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff to contend for the title themselves.
Here is how the Longhorns can again hurt those chances for the second straight season as they host A&M.
Contain Marcel Reed
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has shown that he is a dangerous individual when he is given time to work in the pocket, be it with his arm or with his legs.
Even though the Longhorns did a decent job of limiting Reed's abilities last year at Kyle Field by intercepting him, sacking him twice, and not allowing a passing or rushing touchdown, the team still allowed Reed to scramble for 60 yards, which though it didn't account for anything last year, could easily turn into points for the Maroon and White this year.
Not to mention, Reed has made vast improvements in his passing game over the summer, so you could also put not underestimating Reed as a good way to ensure victory. The Aggies will be out for blood, and this simply isn't a contest that the Longhorns should just shrug off.
Limit Turnovers
Texas only committed two turnovers last year, but both were costly to the team, one of which included a 93-yard interception by Aggie cornerback Will Lee III that was returned for a touchdown and served as A&M's only points of the game.
The very next possession by the team saw a fumble by quarterback Quinn Ewers inside the red zone, though last year's Aggie team was unable to do anything with the turnover, this year's team definitely will.
The Longhorns can't give the Aggies a chance to take the ball game, even if they're in Austin this time around. Don't allow the chance, and Friday night should be smooth sailing for the team.
Ground and Pound
The Longhorns dominated the time of possession last year, and with how successful their run game was, it should come as no surprise.
The team ran for 243 yards, led by the 186 yards put up by running back Quintrevion Wisner. The Longhorns also had 26 first downs compared to A&M's 15, a further showing of how dominant they were with their 34:44 with the football last year at Kyle Field.
The two teams are scheduled to kick off on Friday, November 28, in prime time from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.