Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners Preview: What the Stats Say
Texas was dominant in 2024, losing only to SEC champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. If last season was any indication, facing the UTEP Miners in week three of the 2025 college football season should be no tall task.
Starting with Texas' defense, the Longhorns were skilled in limiting its opponents ability to score in 2024. Texas last season allowed an average score of 15.31 points and average offense of 283.4 yards, both ranked third best in Division I. In the teams three games against non-power five teams such as UTEP, the Longhorns allowed a combined 10 points and less than 200 total yards of offense on two occasions.
Now facing a Miner's team that struggled in scoring and throwing the ball last season, the Longhorns defense should find themselves eaasily overpowering UTEP throughout the game.
UTEP's offense was lackluster last season, averaging 19.5 points per game, the third-worst average in Conference USA. Meanwhile the Miner's defense allowed 32.3 points per game, also the third worst average in the conference. With the return of projected starter Skylar Locklear, who threw 10 passing touchdowns, with 1,583 passing yards and six interceptions, the Longhorns will have plenty of opportunity to disrupt its opposing offense.
On the offensive side of the ball, Texas averaged 33 points per game and 437.5 yards of total offense last season. With a dual threat Arch Manning at quarterback and a backfield that will see the return of running back CJ Baxter, Texas' offense can effectively attack the Miner's in the air and on the ground. In his two games as a starter last season, Manning threw for 583 yards with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
Though the team lost standout wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond and tight end Gunnar Helm, Manning should be more than capable of dealing against the Miner's defense. Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo returns to the Longhorns after finishing 2024 with 472 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With Golden, Bond and Helm all departed from the team, Wingo will have an opportunity to step up as one of Texas' top receivers.
Though the outcome may not be surprising in week three, Texas' game against the Miner's should result in a high scoring affair the Longhorns, one that establishes early the capabilities of a Texas team with a new quarterback.