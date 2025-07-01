Texas Longhorns Way-Too Early Week 6 Preview: Florida Gators
The Texas Longhorns started their season against the reigning National Champions, before having three home games in what should be tune-up, blowout games. The playbook hasn't been fully open since the opening matchup against the Buckeyes, with the Longhorns withholding some formations and plays in preparation for what was to come.
Now, six weeks into the season and fresh off a bye week, the Longhorns will return on their quest for the best regular-season conference record on the road. Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game time is currently listed as a "flex", meaning the two teams will either face off in the humid October weather at 2:30/3:30 or 7 p.m. CT.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams after the Longhorns throttled the Gators last season, 49-17. Quinn Ewers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in the game, while the defense made a statement, holding Aidan Warner to 132 yards passing and two interceptions. The Gators finished the end of the 2024 season strong, so where does that leave them heading into the 2025 gauntlet of an SEC schedule?
2025 Florida Gators Outlook
After finishing their season on a 4-0 run with two wins over top-25 teams LSU and Ole Miss, with a margin of victory of 115-52, fans started to believe that head coach Billy Napier is turning the tide.
After ending the 2022 and 2023 seasons, things started to look bleak in Gainesville, but the emergence of star quarterback DJ Lagway shifted things. In limited action last season, the Florida signal-caller threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite battling injuries for most of the season, the freshman was impressing people in bunches, and after being named the Gasparilla Bowl MVP, he claimed he wasn't satisfied and wanted more.
Pair Lagway's abilities with the two-headed monster backfield of Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson, and it's easy to see how this offense can be exploitative for opposing defenses. Baugh and Jackson ran for over 500 yards last season, and with a more balanced offense, their numbers should be slightly better this season.
The Gators' defense will determine the outcome of games this coming season. In 2024, they collapsed during their games against Miami and Texas A&M, but with top-level talent on the defensive line and the linebacker position, they will be stout up front. While the secondary isn't flashy, they have experience, which will be vital for Napier's fourth season in Gainesville.
For the Longhorns, this will be the first time back on the road in nearly a month, and while the Swamp is a tough place to play, they've already got their feet wet by playing at the Horseshoe.
No opponent in the SEC is an easy matchup, but coming off a bye week and three games against Group of Five opponents, the Longhorns should have the edge based on rest and preparation.