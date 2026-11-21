The Texas Longhorns have been one of the better teams in college football as of late, often getting full efforts from the entire roster to put together one of the best resumes in the sport.

However, as the season continues on, and the Longhorns continue going through a gauntlet of SEC teams, players are banged up and unable to heal in time for the next contest, with just a week's turnaround.

That's happened now as Longhorns edge rusher and potential top NFL Draft pick, Colin Simmons, has been ruled out in the contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, dealing another blow to the team's defensive front.

Losing Elite Production

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) stands over Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (9) after a sack during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons hasn't just been the best pass rusher on the Longhorns; he has been one of the best edge rushers in the country, putting up video game-like numbers, despite missing time with an injury. He has 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.

Perhaps more importantly than that, he is a player that opposing defenses need to key on, often sending a running back to help chip off the line of scrimmage, or bringing a tight end to help the tackle secure the edge.

He opens up plays for the rest of the defensive front, drawing so much attention to himself. While Simmons has proven to be a nightmare for quarterbacks, he also provides real value in changing how offensive lines call their protections.

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Where do the Longhorns Turn Now

Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson (40) reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Simmons is a brutal loss for the Longhorns, but not a new one, and one that leaves the program scrambling for answers. He was hurt earlier in the year, missed two games, saw limited snaps against Missouri, and then returned nearly at full strength against the LSU Tigers.

However, where it does sting for the Longhorns is that this marks the second big loss of the week for the defensive front, with Hero Kanu being ruled out for the season this week after getting surgery on his arm, taking away another staple of their vaunted defensive line.

Without two of the leaders, the Longhorns will likely turn to Lance Jackson to be one of the voices up front and be the cause of chaos in the backfield, and Zina Umeozulu will need to step up as well to create pressure off the edge.

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp could also turn to Rasheem Biles, who is capable of doing everything on the field and has the same skill set off the edge as Simmons does, if he needs to ramp up the pressure.

The Longhorns and Razorbacks will kick off on ESPN at 2:30

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