Texas enters Saturday's matchup against Arkansas with plenty to play for. At 8-2 and No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Longhorns remain in position to make a push toward the postseason. But with two regular-season games remaining, there is little room for error.

Arkansas arrives in Austin at 4-6, but the Razorbacks are coming off their most convincing performance of the season, a 34-6 victory over South Carolina. Meanwhile, Texas narrowly escaped Baton Rouge with a 22-21 win over LSU, extending its winning streak to four games.

Despite the difference in records, Arkansas showed last week that it has the talent to make Saturday uncomfortable. Here are the five factors that will determine whether Texas can handle business at home or not.

Can Arch Manning Not Turn the Ball Over?

Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning's three-interception performance against LSU nearly cost Texas its fourth consecutive victory. The junior quarterback has thrown for 2,201 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, but his 10 interceptions remain a concern.

Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson and the rest of the defense have shown an ability to capitalize on mistakes, making ball security this week especially important.

Manning doesn't need a spectacular performance, but he cannot give the Razorbacks extra possesions.

Can Texas Establish the Run?

The Longhorns have struggled to consistently find their ground game, averaging just 127.7 rushing yards per game. Since losing Hollywood Smothers for the season, Raleek Brown has stepped up and leads the team this season with 572 rushing yards.

Arkansas allows 150.5 rushing yards per game, giving Brown and the struggling offensive line an opportunity to establish some rhythm

Can the Longhorns Contain K.J. Jackson and Chris Marshall?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) defends during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jackson has thrown for 2,041 yards, ten touchdowns and six interceptions. His favorite target, Chris Marshall accounts for 761 of those yards.

Texas' defense has been its biggest strength this year, allowing just 288.7 yards per game. Playing a game similar to last week against Sam Leavitt will help the Longhorns keep Jackson from creating explosive plays to Marshall and create second-and-long or third-and-long situations.

How Available is Colin Simmons?

Simmons remains questionable entering Saturday after dealing with an ankle injury. His 10.5 sacks make him essential to this Texas pass rush to be elite. His presence could drastically change how Arkansas approaches its protection schemes and play-calling.

If Simmons cannot play, Texas will need its remaining defensive front to generate pressure without allowing Jackson extra time to find Marshall downfield.

Can Texas' Defense Stop Arkansas' Red-zone Offense?

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas has scored on 85.7% of its red-zone possessions this season, while Texas ranks third nationally in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score on just 67.9% of trips.

Someone will have to give.

If Texas can force field goals on the short field opportunities instead of touchdowns, it will make life considerably more difficult for an Arkansas offense that averages just 21.4 points per game.

The Longhorns have the talent advantage, the home crowd and a lot more to play for. But Arkansas has already shown it can put together a strong performance. Texas' ability to execute in these five areas will determine whether Saturday becomes another step toward the playoff or an unexpected stepback.

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