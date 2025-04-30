Texas Longhorns Win 2024-25 Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown
The Texas Longhorns athletic department has officially won the 2024-25 Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown over the Texas A&M Aggies following Texas baseball's sweep over Texas A&M this weekend.
Texas now currently holds an 11-5 advantage in the 2024-25 points standings with only 2.0 total points remaining ahead of the Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field at the SEC Championships in May.
In late September, Texas volleyball hosted the Texas A&M Aggies for the first conference matchup between the long-time rivals in over a decade. The Longhorns pulled out a 3-1 win and took home the first Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy of the year.
Just two days later, soccer earned the second with a 2-0 win over the Aggies. In the fall semester, Texas A&M only won one game, the second volleyball matchup, against the Longhorns. With how the rivalry's points are divided, each school won half a point for their respective volleyball wins, and Texas scored four total with uncontested wins in men's and women's cross country, soccer, and the 17-7football win at Kyle Field.
As spring awakened, the Aggies started on top with a huge men's basketball victory. But it was Texas' time to come back and take another half point as the second game took place in Austin and the Longhorns grabbed a 70-69, buzzer-beating win.
Once again, that was the only split result. Out of the next 12 points, Texas claimed six, and A&M claimed the same.
Women's basketball took down Texas A&M 70-50 in College Station, then men's and women's swim and dive took the top spot of the SEC Championships.
The Aggies proceeded to go on a hot streak with a 4-3 women's tennis win and top-5 spot in men's and women's track and field's SEC Championships, which had Texas perform in a lower standard than the usual.
In men's tennis, Texas Athletics took its ninth point of the season, A&M at four.
Like tennis, golf was split. Texas took one point for the women's tournament, Texas A&M one for the men's.
The Longhorns had a 10-5 lead heading into the long awaited baseball matchup, and with the 3-0 series sweep, Texas was crowned the 2024-25 Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy.