Texas Longhorns Defensive Line 'Physically Annihilated' Texas A&M
Everyone said that the Texas and Texas A&M game would be won in the trenches. And it was.
The Texas defensive line dominated the Aggies in every way, putting Texas on top with a 17-7 win, with the A&M offense failing to score a touchdown in the game.
After the game, A&M head coach Mike Elko told it how it was.
"Hats off to them," Elko said. "They physically annihilated us."
Edge rusher Trey Moore has been playing the best football of the season and added to his stellar play late in the game against Texas A&M on Saturday. As Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed rolled left, Moore tracked him down, bringing him down from behind and slapping the ball out in the process.
Vernon Broughton was in the perfect place to recover the fumble, and the Texas offense returned to the field to take a knee and run the clock out.
Broughton, like the rest of the defensive line all night was in the right spot at the right time.
"Well (Broughton was) tremendous," head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "You know, tremendous. That those guys, Alfred and Vernon, are really versatile players, you know, because at their length and their athleticism, but both those guys have really worked at their craft to be very good run defender sports, which was something we challenged them on all offseason, and then they have the ability to rush the passer because of athleticism and their length. And Vernon obviously showed up tonight with a couple of really big plays, I really think on that fourth down stop on the goal line, I think he's impactful on that play too."
Earlier in the week, an Aggie offensive lineman, shaded and challenged the Texas defensive line, specifically linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. As it turns out, Trey Zuhn III and the Aggie offensive line were not prepared for Hill and Texas, gaining just 102 rushing yards.
In the fourth quarter, the Aggies found an offensive spark, driving down inside five yard line. After three tries of going nowhere, A&M went for it on fourth down. From the one yard line, edge rusher Ethan Burke came off the edge and stuffed the runner for a loss of three yards, a statement by the Longhorns that its defense is the best in the country.
Texas forced Texas A&M to turn the ball over on downs three times and quarterback Marcel Reed was the leading rusher, running for 60 yards.
Broughton and Burke each had four tackles, with two of Broughton's being sacks. Burke had one tackle for loss, and it could not have come at a more opportune time, stopping the Aggies from scoring a touchdown on fourth and goal late in the game.
Moore had two tackles in the game, both of them being tackles for loss and one being a sack. Hill had five tackles on the night as did freshman EDGE Colin Simmons.
The Texas defensive line will have to continue its stellar play and domination next week, as the Longhorns have a rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.
