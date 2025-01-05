Texas Longhorns Outmuscled by Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Opener
COLLEGE STATION -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball has some things to figure out as the SEC gauntlet gets started, something the team learned the hard way in a rivalry loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
No. 13 Texas A&M outmuscled unranked Texas in the SEC opener at Reed Arena on Saturday, using a massive scoring edge in the paint to secure a 80-60 win. The Aggies finished with a 48-16 advantage in paint points despite only shooting 2 of 19 from 3-point range.
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps finished with a game-high 18 points while Wade Taylor IV added 13 points.
The Longhorns got a team-high 14 points from guard Tramon Mark while freshman star Tre Johnson was held to 11 points on 2 of 13 shooting.
Texas A&M scored the first four points but five early points from Kaluma helped the Longhorns build a 10-6 lead. This grew to five after a 6-0 run that featured three free throws from Johnson and a triple from Mark, but the Aggies answered.
Mark stayed hot and hit another 3 to give Texas its biggest lead of eight at 21-13. Phelps and Coleman responded with two quick buckets before Jordan Pope hit another triple for Texas, giving the Longhorns their fourth 3-point make at the 9:05 mark of the first half.
Washington helped spark a 6-0 run before a strange sequence. After Taylor IV nailed a deep 3, he was hit with a questionable technical foul, assumably for celebrating. Johnson hit both free throws and Jayson Kent swished a triple, giving the Longhorns a five-point possession.
However, Texas' foul trouble and defensive struggles in the paint continued, as the Aggies kept getting to the rim and drawing whistles. Texas A&M used a 10-0 run that featured six made free throws to take a 36-32 lead. Texas answered with a triple from Pope and a tough bucket in transistion from Julian Larry.
The two rivals headed into halftime tied at 37.
Texas A&M stifled Texas to begin the second half and used an 11-2 run that featured seven points from Phelps to build its biggest lead up to that point of nine at 48-39.
The Longhorns got back into it with a 9-1 run that cut the lead to 57-52, but the Aggies continued to get almost anything they wanted in the paint and prevented Texas from rallying back to a single-possession game.
Things will hardly get easier for the Longhorns, who host the No. 2 Auburn Tigers in Austin on Tuesday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Clear Message to Texas Longhorns Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Open as Early Favorites vs. Texas Longhorns in Cotton Bowl
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Could Texas Longhorns Steal Texas A&M Transfer WR?
MORE: Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Defied Odds In Longhorns' Win vs Arizona State