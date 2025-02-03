No. 5 Texas Longhorns Dominate Texas A&M Aggies in Lone Star Showdown
COLLEGE STATION -- From the opening tip, the No. 5. Texas Longhorns dominated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdown in College Station on Sunday night. After the Aggies attempted to make a comeback in the third quarter, the Texas veterans took over, leading to a 70-50 win.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon has been struggling to score, but against A&M, she found her shooting rhythm again, scoring in double figures for the first time since Jan 16. Harmon was one of four Longhorns to score in double figures, as Texas dominated the perimeter, dismantling Texas A&M.
Shay Holle, the winningest player in Texas program history, scored in double figures for the first time in SEC play, finishing the game with 12, making two of seven attempted threes.
As the Aggies tried to make a late surge, Taylor Jones was there to serve as the rim protector, blocking three shots late. She would finish with nine points and four rebounds to go along with the trio of blocks.
The Longhorns had four players score in double figures, with sophomore guard Madison Booker leading the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Booker has been dominant all season, especially in recent SEC games, averaging 16.1 points per game. She also added two blocks and steals, continuing her improved defensive effort.
Without Aaliyah Moore for the third game in a row, Ndjackalenga Mwenentanda had her best game as a starter so far, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds. In the win over Missouri, she turned the ball over seven times, something head coach Vic Schaefer was unhappy about. Against the Aggies, she only turned the ball over once.
Against his alma mater, Schaefer is 2-0 with the Longhorns and now 1-0 as an SEC opponent. While he may never think his team plays perfectly, Texas dominates in every aspect today. They out-rebounded the Aggies 33-32, forced 11 turnovers and turned them into 16 points. Texas assisted on 22 of 31 made shots while shooting 53 percent from the floor.
The Longhorns are off to their best start in years, moving to 22-2 with the win and are now 8-1 in conference play. They will return to the Moody Center for their next game, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.
