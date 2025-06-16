Texas Longhorns WR Commit Impresses at Rivals Camp
The Texas Longhorns landed a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown on June 8, and he appears to be all in with Texas.
Although he decommitted from USC in early May after verbally devoting himself to the program at the beginning of April, he has indicated that his choice to become a Longhorn is more permanent. Following his decision to play at Texas, the sought-after prospect announced the closing of his recruitment to Rivals.
With his college decision out of the way, Brown can now shift the energy that recruitment required towards continuing to improve his game.
The Waxahachie, Texas, native attended the Rivals Camp Series regionals on May 4, and the prospect earned high praises in a recent article by Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.
Spiegelman appointed Brown to his list of the “five best WRs and TEs of the 2025 regionals,” rating him as a 5.8 out of 6.1 on their Rivals Rating scale. Although 247Sports and multiple other sites rate him as a three-star, assigning a 5.8 rating to Brown makes him a four-star recruit in Rivals’ system.
“The recent Texas verbal pushed for MVP honors in Dallas and made a strong case for the honor with his blazing top-end speed to get downfield and outstanding acceleration,” Spiegelman said. “Brown also showcased strong hands and explosive route-running skills during positional drills.”
Brown’s recognition as a strong candidate for MVP demonstrates his potential as a recruit, and it serves as a tangible way to measure where stands amongst other talented prospects in his class.
He shared his spot on the top five list with four-star wide receivers and Texas A&M commits Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, along with four-star wide receiver and LSU commit Jabari Mack and four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro.
Both Gregory and Williams committed to A&M in 2024, and Rivals’ feature of both of them on the list is a strong look for the Aggies.
However, with Brown now committed to play at Texas, the Longhorns will continue to build their 2026 class and establish who their future offensive playmakers will be.