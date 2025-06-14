Texas Longhorns WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
One of the Texas Longhorns' recent 2026 commits is officially ending his recruiting process this offseason.
Per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Texas three-star wide receiver commit Kohen Brown is shutting down his recruitment after verbally pledging to the Longhorns on June 8 following his official visit to Austin. Brown had originally committed to the USC Trojans on April 2 before decommitting on May 9.
Brown had an official visits scheduled with Notre Dame and Ole Miss but cancelled them after committing to Texas.
A product of Waxahachie (TX) south of the Dallas area, Brown, who stands at 6-0, 190 pounds, is the No. 72 overall player in Texas for the 2026 class and the No. 84 receiver in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
In a world where commits go back and forth with their decisions, Brown's making sure he leaves little doubt about where he wants to play his college ball. He confirmed the news by posting "'I'm home" on X.
During the recruiting process, Brown also received offers from programs like Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Baylor, Miami, Kansas State, Texas Tech, SMU, BYU, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas and many more.
In the 2024 season, Brown had 54 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 15 carries for 138 yards and two more scores.
Brown was one of five commitments for Texas in the span of a few days following the June 7 recruiting visit weekend, joining four-star defensive linemen Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells, three-star kicker Jake Collett and three-star punter Mikey Bukauskas.
These five will join a Longhorns 2026 recruiting class that also features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. along with three stars like safety Yaheim Riley, offensive tackle Max Wright, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and receiver Chris Stewart.
Per 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brown could be a "valuable piece" at the Power 4 level.
"Dangerous if allowed a clean release and a runway, including targets in the screen and jet/fly games," Brooks wrote. "Encouraging multi-position, multi-phase participation vs. strong high school competition. Seam ripper and slot fade threat with open-field speed to go run it down when needed. Projects to the P4 level as a valuable piece to the receiver room."