Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Gives Clever Answer to Question About Public Perception
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is in a much different position than he was last year.
Not literally, he's still a wide receiver, but likely a more prominent wide receiver in head coach Steve Sarkisian's game plan, especially after former Longhorn wideouts Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, and even tight end Gunnar Helm are now all in the NFL.
Returning to Austin alongside fellow pass catcher DeAndre Moore Jr., Wingo is sure to see an increase of looks his way from quarterback Arch Manning, given his experience, as the team continues a small rebuild on offense after the departure of their NFL talent.
And it seems that whatever happens on the field is the only thing that Wingo is concerned about.
"I'mma Just Focus on the Game..."
During an interview, the sophomore wideout was asked about other receivers in his class, such as Alabama's Ryan Williams, Auburn's Cam Coleman, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, all dubbed by many as the best collegiate receivers in the country right now, and if he was motivated in joining the conversation of top sophomore receivers.
And Wingo's answer tells you all you need to know.
"Eh, I think I'm just focused on my own lane right now," Wingo said. "I'm not really worried about no outside receivers. I'm just focused on Texas, and we've got a big game for game one, so I'll just let reporters and stuff talk about that and I'mma just focus on the game."
In a sports world where rankings and all-time great talks rule conversations in both the college and professional setting, it must feel nice for Texas fans and coaches to know that Wingo has his head in the right place as the start of the season sits just a couple of weeks away.
Despite taking somewhat of a backseat role in the Texas offensive game plan, Wingo was still a threat in the passing game, catching 29 passes for 472 yards and two receiving scores, and even took five handoffs for 100 yards in the rushing game, with his most impressive contest coming against the UTSA Roadrunners, catching only three passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, which came courtesy of a 75-yard passing touchdown from Arch Manning, who had come under center in relief of Quinn Ewers.
His other touchdown on the year came the very next week against Louisiana-Monroe, a 17-yard score also courtesy of Manning.
Wingo was right is saying the first game was a big one, as a matter of fact, it's probably the team's biggest non-rivalry game, facing off against Smith and Ohio State in Columbus on August 30.