Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Surprising NIL Earnings Revealed

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is looking to stake his claim as one of the best at his position in college football.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
/ Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is looking to prove himself as one of the top players at his position in college football this season.

He showed some major flashes as a freshman in 2024 after being a highly-coveted five-star recruit coming out of St. Louis.

However, his reported NIL earnings are not yet close to matching that of big-name receivers like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.

Ryan Wingo's Reported NIL Earnings

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
/ Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Wingo is making "north of $750,000" this season, which is significantly less than the reported numbers that Smith ($4-5 million) and Williams ($1.8 million) are pulling in.

There's multiple other notable wide receivers that are reportedly making at least $1 million this season.

Wingo remains a vital part of Texas' future, so expect his earnings to take a leap headed into his junior year in 2026.

Steve Sarkisian Gets Honest About Ryan Wingo

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the loss to Ohio State, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was honest about his evaluation of Wingo against the Buckeyes but admitted that the coaching staff can also do better about taking "a little bit off his shoulders."

"I thought Ryan had flashes where it looked like, 'man, this guy is going to be the player that we know he can be.' I thought there were other moments where I think he can be better," Sarkisian said.

"I think he would probably tell you the same thing. Some of that is playing the amount of plays that he played the other night or the other day, that was a lot of plays that he played. And so from a conditioning standpoint, we've got to take a little bit off his shoulders as he builds to be in that guy."

Ryan Wingo, Arch Manning Have Yet to Find Rhythm

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
/ Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the season-opening loss to Ohio State, Manning missed Wingo on some key throws. His only interception of the game was a throw toward Wingo down the right sideline on a comeback route.

Then in the home opener against San Jose State, Wingo had an open drop on a perfect throw from Manning.

There's no doubt about Wingo and Manning's talent but they still haven't quite gotten on the same page so far this season. Through two games, Wingo has tallied six catches for 65 yards along with two carries for 17 yards.

Texas will likely be without both DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V in Saturday's home game against UTEP, so expect Wingo to garner some extra targets in the passing game.

Published
