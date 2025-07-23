Longhorns Country

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Makes Prediction vs. Texas Longhorns

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had some things to say about the Texas Longhorns at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, which included reflecting on his quiet performance in the Cotton Bowl and the upcoming season opener.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns pulled out all of the stops in order to contain Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl last season, though it didn't result in a trip to the National Championship.

In the 28-14 win for Ohio State, Smith finished with just one catch for three yards, by far his worst statisical performance of his stellar freshman season. He gashed the other three teams Ohio State played -- Tennessee, Oregon and Notre Dame -- during the team's title-winning CFP run, but was silenced against Texas before ending the postseason with 19 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns.

With the season opener against Texas now fast approaching on Aug. 30, Smith isn't shying away about what he expects from himself this time around against the Longhorns.

Jeremiah Smith Predicts "Different Outcome" vs. Texas

While speaking to reporters at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Smith didn't sugarcoat things by predicting a much-improved performance from himself against Texas on Aug. 30.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's a great matchup," Smith said of Texas. "(We) had a great game last year against them. But like you said, like they did a couple of things taking me out of the game. But me, Coach (Brian) Hartline and Coach (Ryan) Day, we just had a conversation about it. Certain things will go through this year for them not to do that. So it's definitely going to be a different outcome this year."

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Smith also admitted that getting shut down in the Cotton Bowl frustrated him, but nothing a National Championship can't fix when it comes to on-field annoyance.

"It was pretty frustrating for me," Smith said. "But you've just got to be a team player at the end of the day just let the other guys eat. So nothing too big. I mean, I was frustrated at the end of the game, but we went to the National Championship, so I was happy with it."

Smith's entire Big Ten Media Days press conference can be viewed below.

Smith will head into his sophomore season as arguably the best player in college football with hopes of leading Ohio State to back-to-back national titles.

Last season, he finished with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year.

Smith was selected as a unanimous Big Ten preseason honoree on Tuesday, the only unanimous pick among the 15 players who made the cut.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will certainly still have heavy attention on Smith when Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT. on FOX.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

