Texas Loses Major Recruiting Battle to Georgia One Day After Blowout Loss
A 35-10 loss certainly isn’t how the outcome the Texas Longhorns hoped to leave Athens, Georgia, with on Saturday.
Their College Football Playoff potential has dwindled significantly if not vanished entirely, while the Georgia Bulldogs further proved why they deserve a spot in both the playoffs and the SEC Championship matchup.
To make matters worse, this conference game wasn’t the only thing Texas lost to Georgia this weekend.
Jayden Wade commits to Georgia
Five-star quarterback Jayden Wade, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2028, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Sunday, just one day after the blowout loss suffered by Texas.
The 6-foot-4, 190 pound prospect has been turning heads since he was just a middle schooler, and during his first year as a starter for IMG this season, he completed 73 of 120 passes for 1,383 yards, recording 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Earning his commitment could’ve helped Texas get off to a hot start in terms of the recruitment of their 2028, but this advantage was instead granted to Georgia.
Whether Wade’s decision was at all impacted by Saturday’s outcome is unknown, but it definitely wouldn’t have dissuaded the sophomore from choosing to take his talents to Athens.
Given that he still has two high school seasons ahead of him, it will be a little while before he can establish himself as a weapon in the SEC. But when he does get the opportunity to suit up in red and black, he will likely find himself up against a Texas defense at some point.
It’s hard to predict what the Longhorns will look like when that time comes, but it’s possible that the budding rivalry between the two teams will only have grown. Since Texas’ arrival to the SEC in 2024, the two teams have gone head to head on the field three times and engaged in several intense recruiting battles.
The Longhorns have gone 0-3 in games against the Bulldogs these past two seasons, and losing Wade marks a major loss on the recruiting trail.
If this weekend has any sort of silver lining, it’s that the feeling they likely felt after Saturday’s loss is a feeling they probably won’t forget.
There will be more recruiting battles and more opportunities to establish themselves against top teams. Those opportunities might not be in the 2025 College Football Playoff, but they must shift their attention to two more regular season matchups this year, future recruiting battles and finally, the 2026 season.