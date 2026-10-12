Texas' Loss to Oklahoma Puts Arch Manning Under the Microscope

The Texas Longhorns are no longer undefeated after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners on a late-second field goal, igniting another thrilling Red River Rivalry that left the higher-ranked team scrambling from a loss.

This time, the focus falls back on quarterback Arch Manning, whose late-game struggles were shown in the loss, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter that helped Oklahoma come away with the win.

While the problem appears to rest solely on his shoulders, it was far from just him. Many feel that is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hardly doing him any favors in the play-calling, but is there potentially better news on the horizon?

Late-Game Execution

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning hasn't looked as elite as everyone expected him to be entering the season, and while questions surrounding whether he can turn it around remain, he actually played solidly in the first half of the game, including a deep touchdown to Cam Coleman.

That looked like it could be the turning point, showing more promise of what that duo could connect on more often. However, more struggles would arrive, including the final drive of the contest.

Manning would complete just three of his six final passes, including an incompletion, followed by an interception to end his drive, setting the Sooners up with prime field position for their game-winning kick.

Manning hasn't been the best version of himself, but lame-game decision-making is at least a way to get people to forget about the struggles, but that didn't happen. He has the one clutch drive this season against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but this one could have been a career-defining moment.

Schemes Should Help, Not Hurt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much as Manning has struggled this season, he certainly isn't being helped by the play-calling. Manning struggled on the outside of the field, going 5 for 11 on passes outside the numbers, with two interceptions. However, he passed inside the numbers, he was 14 for 16 with 217 yards, no interceptions, and three touchdowns.

Passes inside the numbers were clearly working, and Manning looked comfortable living there, including making a pro-level throw to Ryan Wingo over the middle of the field. Rather than living there, outside throws became nearly forced upon him, bringing out unnecessary struggles.

There is no doubt that Manning needs to be more efficient, and we're sure he will agree, but it's clear he's hitting a major point of adversity this season, and the noise will only get louder.

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