Texas Makes Top 3 For No. 1-Ranked 2028 Recruit

The Texas Longhorns are full steam ahead on the 2026 season, looking to find a way back into the College Football Playoffs after a rough first half of the season.

Still, the grind of ensuring the program is set up for the future never stops for head coach Steve Sarkisian. While the staff is still focused on finishing the 2027 class, it's never too early to land big names for the 2028 cycle either.

One of those names includes top recruit Brysen Wright, who has set a commitment date for Thursday, Nov. 5, with the Longhorns named finalists, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Who is Brysen Wright?

Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Brysen Wright (1) pushes off Bartram Trail Bears cb wr Lincoln Scott (2) in the second quarter. The Mandarin Mustangs hosted the Bartram Trail Bears Friday, October 23, 2026 at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wright is not only the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2028 cycle, but is the No. 1 recruit in Florida, and is the top overall prospect for the class. Standing 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds, he already has a lengthy, stocky frame that gives him elite measurables while still in high school.

The Florida native is known for his highlight-reel catches, creating significant advantages in contested catches, providing an elite catch radius for his quarterbacks, while also being able to high-point a catch for added bonus.

However, he also possesses elite ball-carrying ability, turning sweeps and screens into touchdowns thanks to his vision and playmaking. He doesn't have blazing speed, but he is more than fast enough to make a difference with the rest of his skills combined.

What are the Longhorns ' Odds?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have hosted Wright one time this season, welcoming him to the Forty Acres for the thrilling comeback win over the Ohio State Buckeyes early in the season. It was a big visit for the program and part of a star-studded weekend that showcased its recruiting prowess.

However, the early indication is that Wright will choose the Miami Hurricanes, as they are closest in proximity to home, and they have been leading the pack for quite some time now.

As it has been proven during the recruitment of Easton Royal, though, just because the Longhorns lose the original sweepstakes doesn't mean they are out of the race entirely. Even making it as a finalist and already having a strong relationship works well for the coaching staff.

There is no doubt the Longhorns will continue knocking on the door if Wright picks elsewhere, but as it stands now, the odds of landing Wright are low.

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