After Texas Flipped RJ Hudson, Who Could Be Next to Join the 2027 Class?

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of focus on the current 2026 season, and, with their backs against the wall, the program is still trying to keep their chances of making the College Football Playoff alive.

However, the push on the recruiting trail never stops. After losing a commitment from the No. 1 receiver Easton Royal, the Longhorns are leaving no stone unturned as they try to iron out their recruiting class and check in on flip targets.

That's exactly what the program did on RJ Hudson, flipping his commitment from the Clemson Tigers. Now the Longhorns have their eyes set on another ACC commit in elite linebacker Jason Crenshaw, but taking him away from Georgia Tech could be a tough task.

Who is Jason Crenshaw?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Crenshaw is ranked No. 54 linebacker in the class, and the No. 35 recruit from the state of Alabama.

Despite being listed as a three-star, his size and speed show he can be an impact player at the next level, which is part of why the Longhorns and linebacker coach Johnny Nansen extended the offer and got him on campus for a visit.

What are the Longhorns Odds to Flip Him?

One of the Longhorns' most-needed help areas on the recruiting trail was at linebacker. While Hudson certainly answered part of that question, the program isn't settling for just one addition and is seeking another in Crenshaw.

Flipping him won't be easy, and Crenshaw has been committed to Georgia Tech since June 11, but the Longhorns weren't really an option until recently, not extending an offer until the final week of September.

They quickly got him in the building for a visit, and he was on campus this past weekend for the Longhorns massive win over the Ole Miss Rebels, and sang praises of his time on the Forty Acres.

"Appreciate Coach Sark, the entire Texas coaching staff, and everyone who made my family and me feel welcome," Crenshaw wrote on X following the visit. "Getting to experience the game-day atmosphere in Austin made the weekend even more special."

Considering the late start the Longhorns had, and the genuine impression left on Crenshaw, the Longhorns are right there in the thick of the recruiting race, and a chance of him flipping seems higher than 50 percent as it stands now.

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