Texas' Most Overlooked Position Group May Determine Whether the Longhorns Win It All

Another college football season is nearly here, which means all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns football program.

Just like in 2025, the Longhorns have mountains of expectations on their shoulders before the season even begins. However, those expectations make more sense this season, given the Longhorns' roster on paper.

A potential All-American quarterback in Arch Manning, the reigning sack leader of the SEC in Colin Simmons; the Longhorns have talent everywhere you look.

But what about a unit no one has been hyping this summer? Should head coach Steve Sarkisian count on his tight end group to help lead the program to the promised land?

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston (85) runs after a catching pass while defended by Sam Houston Bearkats defensive back Jace Arnold (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be said about a lot of position groups within the Longhorns' roster, but the team is very deep at tight end for the 2026 season.

Coach Sarkisian loves to keep the tight ends active in his offense and will have plenty of reason to do that this season. The Longhorns have two tight ends coming back this season who could be massive game-changers for the team.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Spencer Shannon (83) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

First up is redshirt junior Spencer Shannon. Shannon may not have the playing experience that many would expect him to have, but the expectation is for the Longhorns' tight end to be a big part of the offense.

Another player in the unit who doesn't have a lot of game action under his belt but will be expected to make a splash this season is sophomore tight end Emaree Winston. Last year, Winston had just two receptions for 47 yards as a true freshman.

Inexperience in the tight end room could be a concern. However, the unit is so deep that Winston and Shannon may not be the only ones getting their number called this season.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a pass as Penn State's Dejuan Lane, left, attempts the tackle during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The player with the most experience in the pass game for the tight end group could very well be Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas.

Masunas had 19 receptions for the Spartans last season, and three touchdown receptions. If there is a player for fans to watch during fall camp, it may very well be Masunas.

The Longhorns wanted to get better at the tight end position for the 2026 season. One thing is for certain: the position is going to be a lot deeper.

Finding a connection with Manning this summer will be important to everyone in the group. But whoever can earn that trust with the starting quarterback may be a massive piece of the offense.

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