Texas Longhorns Keep Moving Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
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The Texas Longhorns are coming off of another high-pressure win after escaping Baton Rouge with a 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend.
It marked the fifth ranked win of the season for the Longhorns. They had one of the best College Football Playoff resumes in the country headed into Week 12's rankings release on Tuesday night.
Texas now has a clear path to the CFP: beat Arkansas and Texas A&M in the final two games of the regular season.
Full College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12
Texas rose up one spot to No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings. If the season ended today, the Longhorns would host No. 12 Boise State in the first round.
Here's the new set of rankings released Tuesday night:
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2 - Utah Utes
No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 4 - UCLA Bruins
No. 5 - Texas Longhorns
No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 10 - BYU Cougars
No. 11 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 12 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 13 - Oregon Ducks
No. 14 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 15 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 16 - Kentucky Wildcats
No. 17 - Boise State Broncos
No. 18 - USC Trojans
No. 19 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 20 - Houston Cougars
No. 21 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 22 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 23 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 24 - Florida Gators
No. 25 - Ole Miss Rebels
What Steve Sarkisian Said About CFP After LSU Win
After the win over LSU, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his team's CFP resume.
Unsurprisingly, he made it clear that the Longhorns can't focus on the CFP unless they take care of business in their final two games of the regular season.
"I don't know. I know we got two regular season games to go against two rivals," Sarkisian said. "I take nothing for granted in this day and age. I really don't. You know, I just told the guys, hey, we're going to enjoy this, but we also know, hey, we've got a rival coming to town next week. We've got senior day next week, and and we need to put forth the same preparation throughout the week to get ready for that game because we owe that to our seniors, we owe that to our fans, and and we really owe that to Arkansas. Like that, that I know we're going to get their best shot. They want nothing more than to beat us, and we've got to prepare for that."
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7