The Texas Longhorns are coming off of another high-pressure win after escaping Baton Rouge with a 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend.

It marked the fifth ranked win of the season for the Longhorns. They had one of the best College Football Playoff resumes in the country headed into Week 12's rankings release on Tuesday night.

Texas now has a clear path to the CFP: beat Arkansas and Texas A&M in the final two games of the regular season.

Full College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12

Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas rose up one spot to No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings. If the season ended today, the Longhorns would host No. 12 Boise State in the first round.

Here's the new set of rankings released Tuesday night:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Utah Utes



No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 4 - UCLA Bruins



No. 5 - Texas Longhorns



No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 10 - BYU Cougars



No. 11 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 12 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 13 - Oregon Ducks



No. 14 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 15 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 16 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 17 - Boise State Broncos



No. 18 - USC Trojans



No. 19 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 20 - Houston Cougars



No. 21 - South Carolina Gamecocks



No. 22 - Oklahoma Sooners



No. 23 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 24 - Florida Gators



No. 25 - Ole Miss Rebels

What Steve Sarkisian Said About CFP After LSU Win

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the win over LSU, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his team's CFP resume.

Unsurprisingly, he made it clear that the Longhorns can't focus on the CFP unless they take care of business in their final two games of the regular season.

"I don't know. I know we got two regular season games to go against two rivals," Sarkisian said. "I take nothing for granted in this day and age. I really don't. You know, I just told the guys, hey, we're going to enjoy this, but we also know, hey, we've got a rival coming to town next week. We've got senior day next week, and and we need to put forth the same preparation throughout the week to get ready for that game because we owe that to our seniors, we owe that to our fans, and and we really owe that to Arkansas. Like that, that I know we're going to get their best shot. They want nothing more than to beat us, and we've got to prepare for that."

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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