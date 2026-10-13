Texas Must Rediscover Its Run Game Before It's Too Late

With the score tied at 24 late in the fourth quarter, Texas appeared to be in a position to take the lead against Oklahoma.

The Longhorns had worked their way into enemy territory, and a six-yard rush from Arch Manning set up a manageable second-and-4 at the Oklahoma 37-yard line.

Then everything went backward.

A handoff to Hollywood Smothers that should've moved Texas closer to field-goal range instead resulted in a five-yard loss.

Two plays later, Texas was forced to attempt a 53-yard field goal. Gianni Spetic’s kick sailed to the right of the goalpost, and well, you know the rest.

It was just one play, but it captured a problem that has plagued Texas for much of the season.

Texas run game, where have you gone?

Texas’ Second-Half Rushing Collapse

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers celebrates during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For stretches of Saturday, it seemed Texas had found some answers.

In the first half, the Longhorns’ running backs combined for 72 yards on 14 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. Texas took a 17–7 lead into halftime, having found enough success on the ground to keep the Oklahoma defense honest.

But whatever rhythm had been established seemingly disappeared in the second half.

That same core managed just 30 yards on 11 carries in the second half, producing a significant drop to 2.7 yards per carry. By the final whistle, the Longhorns had just 122 rushing yards on 32 attempts, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Much like the Smothers play, two Derrek Cooper handoffs characterized Texas’ lagging run game.

Midway through the third quarter, holding a 17–10 lead, Cooper was stopped for no gain on first-and-10. Then Manning found Cam Coleman for nine yards, setting up a very manageable third-and-1.

Handoff to Cooper.

No gain.

Texas punted from its own 18-yard line, giving Oklahoma excellent field position at the Texas 47.

Six plays later, the Sooners tied the game up.

“We knew coming in Oklahoma has a very good rush defense, and we knew that would be a challenge against them,” Steve Sarkisian said after the loss. “It was just a little hit and miss for us today.”

Sarkisian also acknowledged that the problem extends beyond player execution, pointing to the coaching staff’s responsibility to scheme more consistent rushing opportunities.

But until Texas finds a solution, those inconsistencies will continue to place an enormous burden on Manning.

Texas Can’t Keep Relying on Arch Manning

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the offensive struggles — and Manning is far from excused from them — the senior quarterback still threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

He also had 20 net rushing yards, bringing his individual offensive production to 280 yards.

For context, that’s roughly 73% of the Longhorns’ total offensive production on Saturday.

And while Manning demonstrated his ability to create explosive plays, Saturday also illustrated the dangers of relying so heavily on him.

The ugliest of those dangers was an inexcusable pick-six that gave Oklahoma its first lead against Texas in over three years.

To Manning's credit, he responded by leading a 75-yard drive capped off by a game-tying touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Unfortunately, on Texas’ final offensive drive, he threw his second interception, leaving just enough time for Oklahoma to kick the game-winning field goal.

Those mistakes ultimately fall on Manning, but Texas’ inability to create a sustainable rushing attack leaves little margin for error when its quarterback struggles.

With the rest of its SEC slate ahead, Texas can’t afford to keep putting Manning in a position where he has to compensate for an inconsistent rush attack. The Longhorns have shown they can move the ball on the ground.

What they haven’t shown is that they can do it for four straight quarters against quality competition.

And if Saturday was any indication, that needs to change sooner rather than later.

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